What are the best hitting settings for MLB The Show 23? Batting tips and options explored

Hitting in MLB the Show 23 is difficult, much like hitting a baseball when a pitcher pitches is difficult. It's perhaps the most challenging part of any sport, so it makes sense that it's not all that simple in a video game.

Nevertheless, it is a very important part of the game. It's pretty much impossible to win without hitting the ball, so doing it well is imperative. Fortunately, there are different hitting settings that might work for you.

The easiest way to hit in MLB the Show is with timing hitting. This method allows players to simply time up their swing and push a button to swing for power or contact.

It's considered the batting setting with the highest floor and the lowest ceiling, so it's good for beginner players.

MLB the Show hitting settings analyzed further

Zone hitting is another popular setting in the Show. This offers players a zone that their bat can go to when they swing. If they aim properly, they'll hit the ball pretty well.

Swing different ways in MLB the Show 23

It's considered the batting setting with the highest ceiling and the lowest floor, so it's good for average players.

Finally, for the third way to hit, try out directional hitting. This is a little bit easier than zone hitting and allows a little more control over where the bat aims when swinging.

Hitting is difficult and these controls can help you find the way that works best. The game is supposed to be fun, so it might behoove players to choose the simplest settings for them.

