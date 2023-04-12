What is the best MLB The Show difficulty level for beginners? Gameplay style most suited for newcomers

MLB the Show 23 is extremely hot right now. A few weeks after its release, it has most of the gaming world and baseball fans playing. It's been very popular and is gradually growing the community. For many reasons, this is a smash hit for Sony.

Not everyone who's playing it is a savvy gamer or sports veteran. For many video game lovers, this might be the first time they've tried a baseball game at all. Since it is a sports game, it can be difficult to pick up since there are intricacies about the sport and its gameplay.

That's where it can be key to change the difficulty setting. For beginners, the lowest setting is often recommended. It can always be changed later, but in this case, it's good to start on the "Dynamic" difficulty level.

The "Casual" gameplay style is also recommended. It's best for a laid-back approach in which gamers are adjusting to the Show 23.

What are the difficulty levels in MLB the Show 23?

The difficulty levels in MLB the Show vary. The first one is Dynamic and it is the lowest on the scale. The following difficulty levels increase in difficulty and primarily make hitting a little more challenging:

Beginner

Amateur

Minors

Rookie

Veteran

All-Star

Hall of Fame

Legend

What is the best MLB the Show difficulty level for beginners?

Each level gets harder and not a lot of players are skilled enough to even try out Legend difficulty. The Show can be a difficult game to master, so it's fine to try out a lower difficulty. The game is supposed to be fun, not maddening, so set the difficulty level to whatever you want.

