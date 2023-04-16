Is rosin legal in baseball? Yankees pitcher Domingo German involved in controversial incident

Is rosin legal in baseball? Questions over the item's legality in baseball have now come back into focus thanks to New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German. He was checked for sticky substances yesterday during a dominant outing twice, both of which were lengthy checks.

An umpire was seen appearing to say something about washing his hands during the second check. It led to Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli being ejected.

Is rosin legal in baseball, though? Right now, it's the only grip-enhancing item that is legal. The MLB cracked down on sticky substances, but rosin is legal.

Getting a better grip on the ball is good because it often makes the game safer, but there's a line that many pitchers used to cross with SpiderTack and other things.

Despite the controversy surrounding Domingo German and the sticky substance he might have had, he wasn't ejected and was deemed legal whatever he was doing since it was rosin.

He may have had too much rosin on his hands, hence being told to wash his hands. However, since rosin isn't illegal, he was not ejected from the game.

Domingo German's rosin may have helped turn in a career-best outing

While it's not illegal, rosin may have helped German dominate the Twins. He was excellent yesterday and notched a career-high in strikeouts with 11.

Domingo German may have had too much rosin

He was perfect throughout the first 5.1 innings of the game. He ended up giving up one run on three hits through 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts.

