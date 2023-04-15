New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was rolling on Saturday afternoon. The hard-throwing righty pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out 11 batters along the way.
German performed well from the start, as he struck out six in his first three innings of work. After the third inning, he was checked by an umpire for illegal substances and then again when he came out for the fourth inning. It was a rather long check, which led to disbelief that he was allowed to return to the mound.
A substance check that takes this long almost always leads to the umpire finding something and ejecting the pitcher. That wasn't the case here, which confused Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who would quickly be ejected.
It was an odd scene all around. Why were the umpires so fixated on German if he wasn't using an illegal substance? What was the reason for checking on him again before he took the mound in the fourth?
"Ump told him to wash his hands. Something isn't right here," one fan tweeted.
"Should've been tossed. Any other team and the pitcher is prolly gone," another fan tweet
Fans believe German was using sticky stuff, and the umpire caught him. There aren't many other explanations for why the New York Yankees pitcher was checked twice within an inning and for so long.
This isn't a good look for the sport. Clearly, something was found that the umpires weren't too fond of. Fans were quick to look at his spin rates from Saturday's game and find that they were way above his average.
This isn't the first time that a New York Yankees pitcher has been questioned
The New York Yankees have dealt with pitchers using illegal substances before, as all MLB teams have in the past. One of the more memorable ones happened in 2014 to pitcher Michael Pineda.
He was suspended for 10 games for possessing a foreign substance after an umpire found what appeared to be pine tar on his neck. Pineda didn't even do much to hide it, which is what made it memorable. Obviously, if a pitcher keeps touching a particular part of their neck on every pitch, somebody in the stadium will catch on.
It's surprising that the league hasn't created anything better than a rosin bag to get around pitchers wanting to use illegal substances.