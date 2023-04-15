New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was rolling on Saturday afternoon. The hard-throwing righty pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out 11 batters along the way.

German performed well from the start, as he struck out six in his first three innings of work. After the third inning, he was checked by an umpire for illegal substances and then again when he came out for the fourth inning. It was a rather long check, which led to disbelief that he was allowed to return to the mound.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Rocco Baldelli got tossed after the umps allowed Domingo German to remain in the game following a lengthy substance check Rocco Baldelli got tossed after the umps allowed Domingo German to remain in the game following a lengthy substance check https://t.co/6cWSg3iJPo

A substance check that takes this long almost always leads to the umpire finding something and ejecting the pitcher. That wasn't the case here, which confused Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who would quickly be ejected.

It was an odd scene all around. Why were the umpires so fixated on German if he wasn't using an illegal substance? What was the reason for checking on him again before he took the mound in the fourth?

"Ump told him to wash his hands. Something isn't right here," one fan tweeted.

Henry @v_Gladius_v @JomboyMedia Ump told him to wash his hands. Something isn't right here. @JomboyMedia Ump told him to wash his hands. Something isn't right here.

"Should've been tossed. Any other team and the pitcher is prolly gone," another fan tweet

Fred Mayer @GuyWhite_ @JomboyMedia Ump caught German and still allowed him to pitch. Baldelli was in the right here. @JomboyMedia Ump caught German and still allowed him to pitch. Baldelli was in the right here.

Greg Bringle @Vegas82 @JomboyMedia Yeah, that was a seriously weird situation. And based on what we could read on the lips I feel for Baldelli. Still, as a fan of the Yankees, I’m glad German gets to keep dealing heading into the 6th. @JomboyMedia Yeah, that was a seriously weird situation. And based on what we could read on the lips I feel for Baldelli. Still, as a fan of the Yankees, I’m glad German gets to keep dealing heading into the 6th.

Fans believe German was using sticky stuff, and the umpire caught him. There aren't many other explanations for why the New York Yankees pitcher was checked twice within an inning and for so long.

Ted @tlschwerz



His spin rates are all up today. Looks like the umpires are questioning a substance on #Yankees Domingo German.His spin rates are all up today. Looks like the umpires are questioning a substance on #Yankees Domingo German.His spin rates are all up today. https://t.co/hyHmXtYRxs

MaxCFC @TheProfessorM10 @JomboyMedia I’m a Yankees fan and he should’ve been tossed if there was anything illegal. I’m guessing it was something that’s not illegal yet or something. Honestly, this is so strange. I’m kind of on Rocco’s side. After 3 checks he has to go because clearly you found something. @JomboyMedia I’m a Yankees fan and he should’ve been tossed if there was anything illegal. I’m guessing it was something that’s not illegal yet or something. Honestly, this is so strange. I’m kind of on Rocco’s side. After 3 checks he has to go because clearly you found something.

Theodore Karabatsos @TeddyKarabatsos @JomboyMedia Baldelli is 100% right. What’s the point of checking if you don’t do anything when you find something. @JomboyMedia Baldelli is 100% right. What’s the point of checking if you don’t do anything when you find something.

This isn't a good look for the sport. Clearly, something was found that the umpires weren't too fond of. Fans were quick to look at his spin rates from Saturday's game and find that they were way above his average.

This isn't the first time that a New York Yankees pitcher has been questioned

The New York Yankees have dealt with pitchers using illegal substances before, as all MLB teams have in the past. One of the more memorable ones happened in 2014 to pitcher Michael Pineda.

He was suspended for 10 games for possessing a foreign substance after an umpire found what appeared to be pine tar on his neck. Pineda didn't even do much to hide it, which is what made it memorable. Obviously, if a pitcher keeps touching a particular part of their neck on every pitch, somebody in the stadium will catch on.

It's surprising that the league hasn't created anything better than a rosin bag to get around pitchers wanting to use illegal substances.

