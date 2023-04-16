Is Daniel Vogelbach dating Margot Robbie? Debunking wild rumor involving Barbie star

Is New York Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach dating Margot Robbie? The baseball world briefly thought he was. Robbie, whose Barbie movie comes out in July, was rumored to be in a relationship with the longtime MLB star. There were reports circulating about the relationship and the theoretical couple.

A false TMZ report was the subject of this wild rumor. A fake account on social media began "reporting" that Robbie and Daniel Vogelbach were dating. A verified baseball account shared the news as well.

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB 🤯 Per TMZ, New York Mets DH Dan Vogelbach is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie Per TMZ, New York Mets DH Dan Vogelbach is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie‼️🤯 https://t.co/Pwi1AIVC2z

This caused a lot of speculation. The MLB star isn't the most famous player in the world and the idea that he was dating a top-flight actress like Margot Robbie was shocking to the MLB world. Ultimately, this rumor has no merit and is not true.

Why the Margot Robbie Daniel Vogelbach rumor is false

Upon further inspection, both the parties in this couple are married. Dan Vogelbach is married to Kristina Russi and Margot Robbie is married to Tom Ackerley.

Daniel Vogelbach is NOT dating Margot Robbie

It's also very unlikely that these two have ever met. Their worlds don't cross over very often and Vogelbach isn't the most marketable or famous MLB player out there.

It was discovered after the rumor began spreading that TMZ never reported on anything about either of them. The last report from the outlet on Vogelbach came in 2016 and there's nothing about Robbie's dating life (since she's married) in recent coverage, either.

This rumor can effectively be put to bed and hopefully it did no damage to either party's relationship with their legitimate spouse.

