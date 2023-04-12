Will Yankees trade Aaron Hicks once Harrison Bader returns from injury? Veteran's uncomfortable comment could hold answer

Aaron Hicks has fallen out of favor in New York. The Yankees outfielder has been relegated to backup status and may not even be a viable backup once Harrison Bader returns from injury.

Bader began the season on the IL with an oblique strain, but he's coming back sooner rather than later. When he does, he'll move back to center field and Aaron Judge will go back to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera, Giancarlo Stanton, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely play left field.

That leaves Hicks without a spot and the former All-Star may be moved elsewhere. Would that be a good thing for him?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to NJ.com, Hicks was asked about his playing time:

"I’m just waiting for opportunities to play. When I get the opportunities, I try to make the most out of them. That’s pretty much where I’m at.”

When asked if he needed a fresh start, he didn't say no:

“That’s a random question. I’m here to play. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to play. I’m here to play baseball. Know what I mean?”

Hicks looked rather uncomfortable the whole time and is probably ready to move on from the Yankees.

When will Harrison Bader replace Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks is likely counting the days until Harrison Bader returns. That will likely happen when the Yankees are able to trade him or send him somewhere. Until then, he is the backup outfielder.

When will Aaron Hicks leave New York?

Barring any setbacks, Bader is expected to return at the end of this month. When he does, he'll be back in the lineup and Hicks will have no spot.

Poll : 0 votes