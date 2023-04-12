Fact Check: Did the Yankees bat boy with long hair have to cut his mullet off?

A New York Yankees bat boy with long hair went viral for his hair recently.

While the team's players and personnel all have to adhere to the facial hair and hair policy, the bat boy appeared to be exempt. His long hair caught the attention of many fans.

The next day, he was again doing his job for the team, but he was no longer the Yankees bat boy with long hair. Now, he was just the bat boy as he had cut his flowing locks off.

The mullet he had sported the day before was gone, but was it a result of the Yankees' hair policy? Perhaps.

The timing is certainly coincidental and while people get haircuts all the time, it does fit in with what happens when a person joins the Yankees.

Did the Yankees bat boy with long hair cut it for the team?

There's no official statement on whether or not the team approached him and asked the bat boy with long hair to cut his mullet off. It can still be assumed that he was either asked to or chose to so that he could fit in with the team.

The Yankees bat boy with long hair may have had to adhere to the same policy as Carlos Rodon

New players that come across from other teams often have to shave their beards and cut their hair. Carlos Rodon did so this offseason and Joey Gallo did so at the 2021 trade deadline.

It's a sacrifice many players have to make (most of them grow beards during the off-season) and it might even extend to bat boys.

