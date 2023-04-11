When is Ian Anderson expected to return? Recovery timeline examined as Braves star set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Ian Anderson continues to get bad news. To start the year, the former top prospect was in AAA with the Gwinnett Stripers after a disappointing season in 2022. After a bad start there, he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.

That will require Tommy John surgery. The procedure isn't quite the death knell for pitchers that it used to be, but it is still devastating news. A pitcher that was once so promising has fallen so far and is now going to be out for a while. The expectation is that he'll be ready to return in 2024.

MLB reporter Jeff Passan said:

"Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and Kiley McDaniel. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024."

The news just keeps getting worse for Anderson.

Ian Anderson requires Tommy John, will be back next year

Tommy John may not be as devastating to pitchers as it used to be. Several pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, for example) have had the procedure twice in their careers and appear to be doing fine now.

Anderson is poised to miss all of 2023

Nevertheless, it does take a pitcher's entire season. It's almost a year-long recovery, so it's fortunate that this injury happened to Braves star Anderson now rather than in July or later.

He will have the procedure and begin rehabilitating it and is expected not to miss any time in 2024 at this point.

