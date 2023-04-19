MLB Starting Pitchers for Wednesday, April 19: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, Dodgers vs Mets, Padres vs Braves, and more

All baseball teams are in action today, which means there are 30 MLB starting pitchers ready to go. The schedule is full and no teams have any off days or postponements as of now, so there will be plenty of pitching to watch tonight.

Pitching matchups are important. The team a pitcher is facing can have an impact on their performance. The same goes for batters facing a certain MLB pitcher. This is very important to know for fantasy players and sports bettors. Here are the probable starters for each team.

MLB starting pitchers expected to go on April 19

Here's the full list of starters for today.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds Drew Rasmussen (TB) Levi Stoudt (CIN) Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers Cal Quantrill (CLE) Spencer Turnbull (DET) San Francisco Giants @ Miami Marlins Alex Cobb (SF) Trevor Rogers (MIA) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals Madison Bumgarner (ARZ) Jake Woodford (STL) Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals Martin Perez (TEX) Brady Singer (KC) Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox Taijuan Walker (PHI) Mike Clevinger (CWS) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers Max Scherzer (NYM) Noah Syndergaard (LAD) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado Rockies Johan Oviedo (PIT) Austin Gomber (COL) Chicago Cubs @ Oakland Athletics Justin Steele (CHC) TBD Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres Charlie Morton (ATL) Nick Martinez (SD) Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle Mariners Eric Lauer (MIL) Marco Gonzales (SEA) Baltimore Orioles @ Washington Nationals TBD Mackenzie Gore (WSH) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees Griffin Canning (LAA) Jhony Brito (NYY) Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red Sox Joe Ryan (MIN) Corey Kluber (BOS) Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros Jose Berrios (TOR) Luis Garcia (HOU)

The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics have yet to name their MLB starting pitchers for today, suggesting that it's possible that a minor league prospect could be starting for them.

Who will be the MLB starting pitcher for Baltimore?

Several good matchups are on tap for today. Max Scherzer vs. Noah Syndergaard figures to be a good duel, as does Jose Berrios vs. Luis Garcia. Other top pitchers going today include Joe Ryan, Cal Quantrill, Charlie Morton and Trevor Rogers.

