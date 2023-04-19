MLB Starting Pitchers for Wednesday, April 19: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, Dodgers vs Mets, Padres vs Braves, and more

All baseball teams are in action today, which means there are 30 MLB starting pitchers ready to go. The schedule is full and no teams have any off days or postponements as of now, so there will be plenty of pitching to watch tonight.
Pitching matchups are important. The team a pitcher is facing can have an impact on their performance. The same goes for batters facing a certain MLB pitcher. This is very important to know for fantasy players and sports bettors. Here are the probable starters for each team.
The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics have yet to name their MLB starting pitchers for today, suggesting that it's possible that a minor league prospect could be starting for them.
Several good matchups are on tap for today. Max Scherzer vs. Noah Syndergaard figures to be a good duel, as does Jose Berrios vs. Luis Garcia. Other top pitchers going today include Joe Ryan, Cal Quantrill, Charlie Morton and Trevor Rogers.