MLB Starting Pitchers for Wednesday, April 19: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, Dodgers vs Mets, Padres vs Braves, and more

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 19, 2023 12:27 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v Washington Nationals
Who are all the MLB starting pitchers for today?

All baseball teams are in action today, which means there are 30 MLB starting pitchers ready to go. The schedule is full and no teams have any off days or postponements as of now, so there will be plenty of pitching to watch tonight.

Pitching matchups are important. The team a pitcher is facing can have an impact on their performance. The same goes for batters facing a certain MLB pitcher. This is very important to know for fantasy players and sports bettors. Here are the probable starters for each team.

MLB starting pitchers expected to go on April 19

Here's the full list of starters for today.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati RedsDrew Rasmussen (TB)Levi Stoudt (CIN)
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit TigersCal Quantrill (CLE)Spencer Turnbull (DET)
San Francisco Giants @ Miami MarlinsAlex Cobb (SF)Trevor Rogers (MIA)
Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis CardinalsMadison Bumgarner (ARZ)Jake Woodford (STL)
Texas Rangers @ Kansas City RoyalsMartin Perez (TEX)Brady Singer (KC)
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White SoxTaijuan Walker (PHI)Mike Clevinger (CWS)
New York Mets @ Los Angeles DodgersMax Scherzer (NYM)Noah Syndergaard (LAD)
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado RockiesJohan Oviedo (PIT)Austin Gomber (COL)
Chicago Cubs @ Oakland AthleticsJustin Steele (CHC)TBD
Atlanta Braves @ San Diego PadresCharlie Morton (ATL)Nick Martinez (SD)
Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle MarinersEric Lauer (MIL)Marco Gonzales (SEA)
Baltimore Orioles @ Washington NationalsTBDMackenzie Gore (WSH)
Los Angeles Angels @ New York YankeesGriffin Canning (LAA)Jhony Brito (NYY)
Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red SoxJoe Ryan (MIN)Corey Kluber (BOS)
Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston AstrosJose Berrios (TOR)Luis Garcia (HOU)

The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics have yet to name their MLB starting pitchers for today, suggesting that it's possible that a minor league prospect could be starting for them.

Who will be the MLB starting pitcher for Baltimore?
Several good matchups are on tap for today. Max Scherzer vs. Noah Syndergaard figures to be a good duel, as does Jose Berrios vs. Luis Garcia. Other top pitchers going today include Joe Ryan, Cal Quantrill, Charlie Morton and Trevor Rogers.

Zachary Roberts
