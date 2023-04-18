What are MLB Doubleheader Rules in 2023? Listing changes that have come into effect

MLB doubleheader rules have changed recently. In the past few seasons, MLB has been tinkering with changes that they have either implemented and abandoned or stuck with for the foreseeable future. This includes the pitch clock, bigger bases and other changes from 2023.

Doubleheaders have been tinkered with a lot over the past few years. They were initially shortened to seven innings so that a team would play a minimum of 14 innings in a day instead of 18 or more.

However, that has changed once more as well as one other key aspect of a twin bill. Here's what to know about doubleheaders in 2023.

MLB doubleheader rules for 2023: Nine innings and 26 players

MLB doubleheader rules once again state that they will be a full nine-inning game. Instead of shortening them to preserve arms and players' fatigue, baseball has reverted back to having teams play two full games in a day if they have to.

Additionally, a recent change was adding the 26th man to the roster. When a doubleheader occurs, almost everyone on the 25-man roster plays. All backups get a start to preserve players' health and a lot of relievers end up pitching.

As a result, MLB decided to allow teams to call up one player per doubleheader rules. This player is known as the 26th man and he's sent back to the minor leagues after the games are done.

He only serves to give teams an extra backup or an extra reliever to keep them from overusing their regular players.

