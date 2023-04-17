Why was the White Sox vs Phillies game rescheduled? Revised timings, TV listings, and more

Why was the White Sox vs Phillies game rescheduled? Rain wasn't forecasted to be a big issue for many teams today, but the game is being moved to tomorrow. The defending NL champions will face off with the Sox in a straight doubleheader.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN The White Sox/Phillies game tonight is getting postponed due to weather. They'll play a straight doubleheader tomorrow, per source.

If rain's not the issue, then why was the game cancelled? The White Sox released a statement detailing that strong winds and cold temperatures are to blame. This is a rarity in baseball, but severe winds can be dangerous and highly impactful to a baseball game.

Why was the White Sox vs Phillies game rescheduled? Exploring a unique MLB postponement

Rain is not expected to be a big problem for the White Sox and Phillies. It's usually the only weather event that truly derails baseball, but not in this case.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox



Chicago White Sox @whitesox

Tonight's game between the #WhiteSox and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:10 p.m. CT.

The statement reads:

"Tonight's game between the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures."

This is an uncommon occurrence, but both of those things can cause harm to baseball players and make the game incredibly difficult to play.

The doubleheader will begin at 3:10 pm Central Time. As per the usual with doubleheaders, the second game is to begin 30-45 minutes after that one is finished.

Why was the White Sox vs Phillies game rescheduled?

With shorter game lengths this season, that's expected to be around 6:10 CST. The gates will open at 2:10 and tickets from today's scheduled game are good for the first game of the doubleheader.

Both games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago

