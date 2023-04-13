What is the average MLB game length after adopting new pitch clock rules?

The length of MLB games was supposed to drop significantly after Commissioner Rob Manfred and the league implemented new pitch clock rules. With the game getting longer every year and topping out at over three hours on average, the commissioner decided to step in and make a change.

They’ve been experimenting with a pitch clock in the minor leagues for a while and it was very successful, so in 2023, they decided to apply it to the majors as well. Now, all baseball games have pitch clocks. But has the average MLB game length dropped at all?

According to ESPN, it has. For example, Sandy Alcantara threw a nine-inning complete game shutout in one hour and 57 minutes. On average, the games last 31 minutes less this season.

The average nine-inning game is now just two hours and 38 minutes. Last year in the same span, the average MLB game length was 3:09 before evening out to 3:04 for the full season. The average hasn't been this low since the 1980s, though.

New MLB game length is an adjustment for players

Players had grown accustomed to the way the game was played. It was slower, more methodical and allowed them to play a certain way. Now, it's a lot more fast-paced. Not only is adhering to the new clock an adjustment, but also the game speed.

The pitch clock has slashed MLB game length

Colorado Rockies star C.J. Cron said it was a learning experience.

"I've never experienced anything like this. So I guess we're still learning but yeah, it seems like there's not much downtime, especially on defense. It feels like there's always action going on."

So far, the pitch clock is working exactly as the league offices wanted it to.

