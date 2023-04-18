MLB Starting Pitchers for Tuesday, April 18: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, White Sox vs Phillies, Astros vs Blue Jays, and more

There are 17 games scheduled for today, which means 34 MLB starting pitchers will be throwing today.

Every single team that is scheduled to play today has a probable starter. Though that may change, it does help to know who's starting for each team. This can be beneficial for sports betting, fantasy lineups and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A starting pitcher may have pitched extremely well when facing a certain team. This could make him a safe bet or a good fantasy start. However, the opposite can also be true for some pitchers. An MLB starting pitcher’s matchup can often be what determines an outcome.

MLB Starting Pitchers probables for April 18: Who's on the mound?

Here's the full schedule for today with the MLB starting pitchers that are expected to start.

Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 1 Hunter Gaddis (CLE) Matthew Boyd (DET) Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 2 Peyton Battenfield (CLE) Eduardo Rodriguez (DET) Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 1 Zack Wheeler (PHI) Lance Lynn (CWS) Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 2 Bailey Falter (PHI) Lucas Giolito (CWS) Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds Taj Bradley (TB) Nick Lodolo (CIN) San Francisco Giants @ Miami Marlins Alex Wood (SF) Edward Cabrera (MIA) Baltimore Orioles @ Washington Nationals Dean Kremer (BAL) Josiah Gray (WSH) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees Jose Suarez (LAA) Clarke Schmidt (NYY) Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red Sox Sonny Gray (MIN) Chris Sale (BOS) Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) Brad Keller (KC) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals Drey Jameson (ARZ) Jordan Montgomery (STL) Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros Chris Bassitt (TOR) Jose Urquidy (HOU) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado Rockies Vince Velasquez (PIT) Jose Urena (COL) Chicago Cubs @ Oakland A's Marcus Stroman (CHI) Ken Waldichuk (OAK) Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres Spencer Strider (ATL) Blake Snell (SD) Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle Mariners Colin Rea (MIL) Logan Gilbert (SEA) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers Tylor Megill (NYM) Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

Several good matchups are present. The Braves and Padres may undergo a pitching duel with Spencer Strider and former Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.

Spencer Strider is one of today's MLB starting pitchers

Other top pitchers going today include Logan Gilbert, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, Chris Bassitt, Nathan Eovaldi, Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito. It's a full day of baseball with two doubleheaders and a lot of starting pitchers.

Poll : 0 votes