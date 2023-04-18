MLB Starting Pitchers for Tuesday, April 18: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, White Sox vs Phillies, Astros vs Blue Jays, and more

There are 17 games scheduled for today, which means 34 MLB starting pitchers will be throwing today.
Every single team that is scheduled to play today has a probable starter. Though that may change, it does help to know who's starting for each team. This can be beneficial for sports betting, fantasy lineups and more.
A starting pitcher may have pitched extremely well when facing a certain team. This could make him a safe bet or a good fantasy start. However, the opposite can also be true for some pitchers. An MLB starting pitcher’s matchup can often be what determines an outcome.
MLB Starting Pitchers probables for April 18: Who's on the mound?
Here's the full schedule for today with the MLB starting pitchers that are expected to start.
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 1
Hunter Gaddis (CLE)
Matthew Boyd (DET)
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 2
Peyton Battenfield (CLE)
Eduardo Rodriguez (DET)
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 1
Zack Wheeler (PHI)
Lance Lynn (CWS)
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 2
Bailey Falter (PHI)
Lucas Giolito (CWS)
Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds
Taj Bradley (TB)
Nick Lodolo (CIN)
San Francisco Giants @ Miami Marlins
Alex Wood (SF)
Edward Cabrera (MIA)
Baltimore Orioles @ Washington Nationals
Dean Kremer (BAL)
Josiah Gray (WSH)
Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees
Jose Suarez (LAA)
Clarke Schmidt (NYY)
Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red Sox
Sonny Gray (MIN)
Chris Sale (BOS)
Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals
Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
Brad Keller (KC)
Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals
Drey Jameson (ARZ)
Jordan Montgomery (STL)
Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros
Chris Bassitt (TOR)
Jose Urquidy (HOU)
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado Rockies
Vince Velasquez (PIT)
Jose Urena (COL)
Chicago Cubs @ Oakland A's
Marcus Stroman (CHI)
Ken Waldichuk (OAK)
Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres
Spencer Strider (ATL)
Blake Snell (SD)
Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle Mariners
Colin Rea (MIL)
Logan Gilbert (SEA)
New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Tylor Megill (NYM)
Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
Several good matchups are present. The Braves and Padres may undergo a pitching duel with Spencer Strider and former Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.
Other top pitchers going today include Logan Gilbert, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, Chris Bassitt, Nathan Eovaldi, Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito. It's a full day of baseball with two doubleheaders and a lot of starting pitchers.