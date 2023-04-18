Create

MLB Starting Pitchers for Tuesday, April 18: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, White Sox vs Phillies, Astros vs Blue Jays, and more

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 18, 2023 12:10 GMT
Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins
MLB Starting Pitchers for Tuesday, April 18

There are 17 games scheduled for today, which means 34 MLB starting pitchers will be throwing today.

Every single team that is scheduled to play today has a probable starter. Though that may change, it does help to know who's starting for each team. This can be beneficial for sports betting, fantasy lineups and more.

A starting pitcher may have pitched extremely well when facing a certain team. This could make him a safe bet or a good fantasy start. However, the opposite can also be true for some pitchers. An MLB starting pitcher’s matchup can often be what determines an outcome.

MLB Starting Pitchers probables for April 18: Who's on the mound?

Here's the full schedule for today with the MLB starting pitchers that are expected to start.

Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 1Hunter Gaddis (CLE)Matthew Boyd (DET)
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers- Game 2Peyton Battenfield (CLE)Eduardo Rodriguez (DET)
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 1Zack Wheeler (PHI)Lance Lynn (CWS)
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox- Game 2Bailey Falter (PHI)Lucas Giolito (CWS)
Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati RedsTaj Bradley (TB)Nick Lodolo (CIN)
San Francisco Giants @ Miami MarlinsAlex Wood (SF)Edward Cabrera (MIA)
Baltimore Orioles @ Washington NationalsDean Kremer (BAL)Josiah Gray (WSH)
Los Angeles Angels @ New York YankeesJose Suarez (LAA)Clarke Schmidt (NYY)
Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red SoxSonny Gray (MIN)Chris Sale (BOS)
Texas Rangers @ Kansas City RoyalsNathan Eovaldi (TEX)Brad Keller (KC)
Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis CardinalsDrey Jameson (ARZ)Jordan Montgomery (STL)
Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston AstrosChris Bassitt (TOR)Jose Urquidy (HOU)
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado RockiesVince Velasquez (PIT)Jose Urena (COL)
Chicago Cubs @ Oakland A'sMarcus Stroman (CHI)Ken Waldichuk (OAK)
Atlanta Braves @ San Diego PadresSpencer Strider (ATL)Blake Snell (SD)
Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle MarinersColin Rea (MIL)Logan Gilbert (SEA)
New York Mets @ Los Angeles DodgersTylor Megill (NYM)Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

Several good matchups are present. The Braves and Padres may undergo a pitching duel with Spencer Strider and former Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.

Spencer Strider is one of today's MLB starting pitchers

Other top pitchers going today include Logan Gilbert, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, Chris Bassitt, Nathan Eovaldi, Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito. It's a full day of baseball with two doubleheaders and a lot of starting pitchers.

