Fact Check: Do ringworm medications actually contain Clostebol? Revisiting Fernando Tatis Jr.'s reasoning following suspension

When the San Diego Padres take the field today against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they will finally be able to insert Fernando Tatis Jr. into their lineup. Following injury and an 80-game suspension, the superstar is now eligible to play.

He tested positive for PEDs in 2022 while he was injured and ended up not playing the entire season. Now that he's back in baseball, it's worth revisiting what happened to him.

Tatis was suspended for Clostebol, a banned substance for MLB. He claimed he was treating ringworm with a medicine that had Clostebol in it. While some ringworm medications do use Clostebol, it's still a longshot that that's all that occurred with the infielder.

He said via Fox Sports when he was initially suspended:

“I’ve been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance. It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so."

He now carries the PED label that will follow him every time he succeeds on the baseball field.

Exploring Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ringworm reasoning for steroid ban

It is true that Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ringworm medication could have included Clostebol. However, Dr. Jerry Hizon didn't buy the excuse from the San Diego Padres star.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns today

Hizon said via SicScore:

“Standard ringworm treatments can involve steroids but those are anti-inflammatory, not anabolic steroids."

This is not the first time an MLB player has claimed to have accidentally ingested Clostebol, as Dee Gordon did the same in 2016.

