Manny Machado had been mired in a major slump recently. The addition of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the San Diego Padres lineup hasn't been as impactful as they would have hoped, partly due to the inability of Machado to get hits. This is one of the deepest offenses in baseball, but the star third baseman is the head of the snake.

Fortunately, manager Bob Melvin decided to tinker with the lineup and it has paid instant dividends. Machado was dropped to the fifth spot after opening the season with a .214 batting average. In his first at bat on Thursday, the slugger sent a pitch to the moon.

Obviously, it's just one swing and Machado could go back to struggling right after this. He could strike out in each of his next 10 at bats. Nevertheless, it's great for Padres fans to see that Machado still has it, even if just for a moment.

Machado is an important cog for the Padres, but he's also one of baseball's best players. Last year, he was an MVP finalist in the National League and he figured to be in that conversation this year once again. Unfortunately, until now, he had been struggling to figure out his swing.

With less pressure in the five hole in the lineup, he might be able to get going again and start producing at the level he can.

What's behind Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres' struggles

Even with Fernando Tatis Jr. back, the San Diego Padres have struggled. They're 13-13 and haven't inspired their fans like many thought they would when they conjoined Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. to one lineup.

Can Manny Machado turn it around?

If Machado can get going, which he certainly can, then this team goes back to being one of the most dominant lineups in baseball. If multiple of those players get going, specifically Soto, then the Padres may start to play like the World Series contender they were tabbed to be.

