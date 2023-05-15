The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Sunday to cap off a weekend sweep at the hands of their rivals. The losses dropped them to 19-22 on the season and put them in an even deeper hole of seven games back. Before the series, they were .500 and just four games back with a chance to make some headway.

Despite the loss on Sunday and the sweep, footage surfaced of some members of the Padres having a pretty good time in the dugout. They were trailing by four in the top of the ninth, but Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Matt Carpenter appeared to be having a great time in the dugout.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Padres fans sure love those smiles in the dugout Padres fans sure love those smiles in the dugout https://t.co/OQzQEXRuS4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's not a good look to be smiling during a loss to a rival, especially after losing the first two games and falling even further in the standings. To make it even worse, many Padres fans considered the Dodgers to be their inferior rival based on last year's postseason win, but the Dodgers proved that not to be the case.

MLB fans were pretty surprised to see such a jovial time going on while the Padres were being swept.

Khalisar⚡️ @Khalisar7525 @StoolBaseball They all got paid why should they care again? Get to play and live in SD and make millions? Yeah I wouldn’t care to play anymore either. Pathetic @StoolBaseball They all got paid why should they care again? Get to play and live in SD and make millions? Yeah I wouldn’t care to play anymore either. Pathetic

pup @GamblingPup @StoolBaseball Not funny when dodgers spank you every time lol @StoolBaseball Not funny when dodgers spank you every time lol

Juan @JuanRSicairos @StoolBaseball I kinda want to hear from the padres fan how they feel about their players smile and laughing while getting swept in their own division @StoolBaseball I kinda want to hear from the padres fan how they feel about their players smile and laughing while getting swept in their own division

Mike Murray @SoCalChiTownFan @StoolBaseball I guess the Padres themselves don’t care about losing 4-0 at the time though… @StoolBaseball I guess the Padres themselves don’t care about losing 4-0 at the time though…

Chris Lang @ChrisLangloisAM @StoolBaseball When Manny Machado is your veteran leader, this is what you get. @StoolBaseball When Manny Machado is your veteran leader, this is what you get.

Timothy Tim @timbosox @StoolBaseball Guess it’s funny when you’re on a 6 game losing streak and 3 games under 500… @StoolBaseball Guess it’s funny when you’re on a 6 game losing streak and 3 games under 500…

JM @Jmsdcal @StoolBaseball It’s a hoot to see them having fun while pissing away games left and right 🙄 @StoolBaseball It’s a hoot to see them having fun while pissing away games left and right 🙄

The Padres have a few very highly-paid players on their roster, such as Manny Machado and Tatis Jr., who was seen laughing in the dugout. To his credit, Juan Soto is still working towards the mega extension so he hasn't been paid quite yet.

Regardless, it's not a great look to fans of the team. While it's not fair to expect the players to be deeply upset by a sweep in May, it is fair to think that they probably shouldn't be having the time of their lives in the dugout.

Will the San Diego Padres rebound?

The San Diego Padres are relatively healthy and have all of their stars in the lineup, so six games in a row without a win, including three at the hands of the division-leading Dodgers, is rough.

What's wrong with the San Diego Padres?

They're talented enough to rebound, but it is fair to wonder if they will at this point. They haven't shown the talent they have, so it's not unreasonable to think it might be a while before they do. By then, it could be too late.

Poll : 0 votes