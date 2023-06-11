As Carlos Rodon works his way back to the team, he may have accidentally harmed teammate Willie Calhoun. During live batting practice today, Rodon faced Calhoun and hit him with a pitch, sending his leadoff spot into jeopardy.

Carlos Rodon was the prized offseason signing for the New York Yankees and he hasn't played in a single game yet. He's struggled with injuries to his arm and back and is working his way to a rehab stint which could come soon. On that path back, he may have taken Willie Calhoun down.

Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ @BrendanKutyNJ Carlos Rodón hit Willie Calhoun with a pitch on the elbow during his live BP. Calhoun was in clear pain and immediately left the field. He’s scheduled to leadoff tonight. Carlos Rodón hit Willie Calhoun with a pitch on the elbow during his live BP. Calhoun was in clear pain and immediately left the field. He’s scheduled to leadoff tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pitch nailed Calhoun in his elbow and caused serious pain:

"Carlos Rodón hit Willie Calhoun with a pitch on the elbow during his live BP. Calhoun was in clear pain and immediately left the field. He’s scheduled to leadoff tonight."

Calhoun was just announced as tonight's lead-off hitter after he knocked in the game-winning home run last night. Now, his spot in the lineup for the next little while could be in jeopardy. Fans, to say the least, are not happy with Rodon.

𝚐𝚒𝚋𝚜𝟼𝟸𝟼 @gibs626 @BrendanKutyNJ this guy is the gift that keeps on giving @BrendanKutyNJ this guy is the gift that keeps on giving

broth19 @saquadsbarkley1 @BrendanKutyNJ Rodon might go down as the worst contract in team history when it’s set and done @BrendanKutyNJ Rodon might go down as the worst contract in team history when it’s set and done

Evelyn Halpert @ChavieHalpert

This can’t happen @BrendanKutyNJ Why was Calhoun in the BP and not like Stanton or someone that’s not in the lineupThis can’t happen @BrendanKutyNJ Why was Calhoun in the BP and not like Stanton or someone that’s not in the lineup This can’t happen

Putin @whosyourvladdyy @BrendanKutyNJ Can Rodon do a single thing to help this team??? @BrendanKutyNJ Can Rodon do a single thing to help this team???

Many fans are upset with Rodon, whose inability to get on the field has cost the team perhaps a few games in the standings. Now, when he's nearing a potential return (barring no more setbacks) he may have inadvertently taken down a burgeoning star.

Willie Calhoun's spot in danger after Carlos Rodon HBP

Carlos Rodon hitting Willie Calhoun is very bad for the Yankees today as Calhoun was supposed to lead off. The lineup was:

Willie Calhoun, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Josh Donaldson, DH Jake Bauers, LF DJ LeMahieu, 3B Billy McKinney, CF Jose Trevino, C Oswaldo Cabrera, SS

Calhoun was also one of the hottest hitters on the team, bringing his season wRC+ up to 105 after a brutal start. If they lose Calhoun, they can go with two options for tonight.

Carlos Rodon hit Willie Calhoun

They can either move Oswaldo Cabrera to left and Jake Bauers to right and insert Anthony Volpe or put Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield, which is very unlikely.

Either way, if Calhoun can't play, it's not going to be a very pretty sight in Yankee World.

Poll : 0 votes