As Carlos Rodon works his way back to the team, he may have accidentally harmed teammate Willie Calhoun. During live batting practice today, Rodon faced Calhoun and hit him with a pitch, sending his leadoff spot into jeopardy.
Carlos Rodon was the prized offseason signing for the New York Yankees and he hasn't played in a single game yet. He's struggled with injuries to his arm and back and is working his way to a rehab stint which could come soon. On that path back, he may have taken Willie Calhoun down.
The pitch nailed Calhoun in his elbow and caused serious pain:
"Carlos Rodón hit Willie Calhoun with a pitch on the elbow during his live BP. Calhoun was in clear pain and immediately left the field. He’s scheduled to leadoff tonight."
Calhoun was just announced as tonight's lead-off hitter after he knocked in the game-winning home run last night. Now, his spot in the lineup for the next little while could be in jeopardy. Fans, to say the least, are not happy with Rodon.
Many fans are upset with Rodon, whose inability to get on the field has cost the team perhaps a few games in the standings. Now, when he's nearing a potential return (barring no more setbacks) he may have inadvertently taken down a burgeoning star.
Willie Calhoun's spot in danger after Carlos Rodon HBP
Carlos Rodon hitting Willie Calhoun is very bad for the Yankees today as Calhoun was supposed to lead off. The lineup was:
- Willie Calhoun, RF
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Josh Donaldson, DH
- Jake Bauers, LF
- DJ LeMahieu, 3B
- Billy McKinney, CF
- Jose Trevino, C
- Oswaldo Cabrera, SS
Calhoun was also one of the hottest hitters on the team, bringing his season wRC+ up to 105 after a brutal start. If they lose Calhoun, they can go with two options for tonight.
They can either move Oswaldo Cabrera to left and Jake Bauers to right and insert Anthony Volpe or put Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield, which is very unlikely.
Either way, if Calhoun can't play, it's not going to be a very pretty sight in Yankee World.