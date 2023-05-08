Who are Oswaldo Cabrera's parents and what is their nationality? Origin and family heritage of Yankees prospect explored

Oswaldo Cabrera has not had the best of starts to the 2023 MLB season. The New York Yankees utility player has managed a mere 20 hits and one home run in 99 at-bats so far.

However, some Yankees supporters believe that the 24-year-old has the scope to become a regular starter for the team following his impressive displays last season.

Oswaldo Cabrera was born in Guarenas, Venezuela, on March 1, 1999, to parents Leovardo and Yiti Cabrera. His parents are from Venezuela, and they sacrificed a lot to help Oswaldo fulfill his dream of playing in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Leovardo was a professional volleyball player in his youth and helped Oswaldo with his fitness from a young age. Meanwhile, Yiti helped with providing nutrition for her son.

Oswaldo has a younger brother named Eleardo, who is under contract with the Minnesota Twins.

While speaking to reporters last year, Oswaldo spoke about the selfless nature of his father:

“He helped me in everything. I have the type of father who doesn’t buy something for himself, he bought everything for us. Like he’s not eating that night. But he makes sure that we get food. That’s the type of guy who he is for his children.”

Leovardo and Yiti were proud parents when Oswaldo made his MLB debut in August 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were also present in the stadium and were cheering for him in the stands when he got his first hit in the major league.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Oswaldo Cabrera's parents celebrating his first MLB hit Oswaldo Cabrera's parents celebrating his first MLB hit https://t.co/SUNzWxxCI8

Oswaldo Cabrera's stats in the 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera has recorded just 20 hits and one homer in 99 at-bats across 30 games. The New York Yankees utility player has an average of .202 but will be hoping to improve on that in the coming weeks.

The Yankees are currently struggling this season as Aaron Boone's team sits fifth in the AL East with 18 wins and 17 defeats.

Poll : 0 votes