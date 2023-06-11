Create

New York Yankees fans incensed by manager's puzzling lineup for rubber match vs Red Sox: "Please get Boone out of my life"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 11, 2023 19:35 GMT
New York Yankees fans are tired of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees enter a pivotal matchup with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. After splitting the first two games, the Yanks can ill afford to drop another series as they await Aaron Judge's return. Boston, who is six games back of the Bronx Bombers, would love nothing more than to spoil a home series and push the Yankees further behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

With no Judge or Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton just returning from the IL (not to mention a struggling Anthony Volpe), Aaron Boone has had to get creative with the lineups recently. Today's is a good example of that.

Sunday Series Finale. #RepBX https://t.co/0zO1bc30vv

The lineup for the key matchup is:

  1. Willie Calhoun, RF
  2. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
  4. Josh Donaldson, DH
  5. Jake Bauers, LF
  6. DJ LeMahieu, 3B
  7. Billy McKinney, CF
  8. Jose Trevino, C
  9. Oswaldo Cabrera, SS

They'll be behind Clarke Schmidt making the start. Boone has made the decision to keep Stanton as fresh as possible by removing him from the lineup as he eases back from a lengthy absence.

Volpe has struggled mightily to the tune of a 69 wRC+ and Willie Calhoun, batting leadoff today, has been a bright spot, posting a 105 wRC+ as he has been heating up in recent weeks.

Fans upset with New York Yankees lineups

All of that has combined to make for one of the more interesting lineups of the season. Fans don't really care why the manager has to make these interesting starting orders, they just want the best product on the field. This lineup, according to them, is not that.

@Yankees I don't understand why we've never had the same lineup 2 days in a row at all this season
@Yankees God forbid Stanton plays more than 2 days in a row, please get Boone out of my life
@Yankees Never thought I’d ask for IKF to play more but here we are lol
@Yankees Embarrassing that Stanton can't even play a 3 game series without an off day
@Yankees Stanton off again lol alright
@Yankees Do we ever have a set lineup like the other 29 teams in league
@Yankees I will never understand why rest a guy when you have have off 2 days this week. Stanton needs to rest without Judge
@Yankees We are totally gonna lose, ESPN game
@Yankees Donaldson Batting 150 at the 4World Series here we come 😤😤😤😤
@Yankees Do y’all just not understand that IKF can actually hit now?

The Yankees are fielding one of their more unique lineups of the season. They change the order frequently as they rotate guys in and out and deal with injuries, but today's order is pretty out there.

Giancarlo Stanton is off for the New York Yankees
If the New York Yankees win, they'll be pleased that Boone's lineup paid off. If they lose, it will be more ammo for the fan base to call for him to be fired. The Yankees are not in a good way right now, so they need to be firing on all cylinders and not lose series to .500 teams.

