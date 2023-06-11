The New York Yankees enter a pivotal matchup with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. After splitting the first two games, the Yanks can ill afford to drop another series as they await Aaron Judge's return. Boston, who is six games back of the Bronx Bombers, would love nothing more than to spoil a home series and push the Yankees further behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

With no Judge or Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton just returning from the IL (not to mention a struggling Anthony Volpe), Aaron Boone has had to get creative with the lineups recently. Today's is a good example of that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The lineup for the key matchup is:

Willie Calhoun, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Josh Donaldson, DH Jake Bauers, LF DJ LeMahieu, 3B Billy McKinney, CF Jose Trevino, C Oswaldo Cabrera, SS

They'll be behind Clarke Schmidt making the start. Boone has made the decision to keep Stanton as fresh as possible by removing him from the lineup as he eases back from a lengthy absence.

Volpe has struggled mightily to the tune of a 69 wRC+ and Willie Calhoun, batting leadoff today, has been a bright spot, posting a 105 wRC+ as he has been heating up in recent weeks.

Fans upset with New York Yankees lineups

All of that has combined to make for one of the more interesting lineups of the season. Fans don't really care why the manager has to make these interesting starting orders, they just want the best product on the field. This lineup, according to them, is not that.

Stephanie Katz @stephkatz90 @Yankees I don't understand why we've never had the same lineup 2 days in a row at all this season @Yankees I don't understand why we've never had the same lineup 2 days in a row at all this season

gabbagool @gabagoolios @Yankees God forbid Stanton plays more than 2 days in a row, please get Boone out of my life @Yankees God forbid Stanton plays more than 2 days in a row, please get Boone out of my life

𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜 𝒴𝒶𝓃𝓀𝓏 🇨🇺 @coco_yankz @Yankees Never thought I’d ask for IKF to play more but here we are lol @Yankees Never thought I’d ask for IKF to play more but here we are lol

Sal Frucci @SalFrucci @Yankees Embarrassing that Stanton can't even play a 3 game series without an off day @Yankees Embarrassing that Stanton can't even play a 3 game series without an off day

Cmack @NYStinkees @Yankees Do we ever have a set lineup like the other 29 teams in league @Yankees Do we ever have a set lineup like the other 29 teams in league

LJR ⚾️ @mother3k @Yankees I will never understand why rest a guy when you have have off 2 days this week. Stanton needs to rest without Judge @Yankees I will never understand why rest a guy when you have have off 2 days this week. Stanton needs to rest without Judge

Josh Parsons @josh29parsons @Yankees Do y’all just not understand that IKF can actually hit now? @Yankees Do y’all just not understand that IKF can actually hit now?

The Yankees are fielding one of their more unique lineups of the season. They change the order frequently as they rotate guys in and out and deal with injuries, but today's order is pretty out there.

Giancarlo Stanton is off for the New York Yankees

If the New York Yankees win, they'll be pleased that Boone's lineup paid off. If they lose, it will be more ammo for the fan base to call for him to be fired. The Yankees are not in a good way right now, so they need to be firing on all cylinders and not lose series to .500 teams.

Poll : 0 votes