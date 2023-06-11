Returning home to the Pittsburgh Pirates seems to have been the best decision for Andrew McCutchen. The franchise icon signed back with his old team after four and a half seasons away and has revitalized his bat. That has never been more clear than on Sunday when he surpassed 2,000 career hits.

The slugger suffered a poor season last year with a 98 wRC+ and 0.3 fWAR. This season, he's at a very strong 122 wRC+ and already has 1.0 fWAR despite operating primarily as a DH. That wRC+ would be his best since his final season in Pittsburgh in 2017.

McCutchen led off against the struggling New York Mets sitting on 1,999 career hits. With a single in that at bat, he surpassed the career milestone.

MLB @MLB Congratulations to Andrew McCutchen on career hit no. 2,000! Congratulations to Andrew McCutchen on career hit no. 2,000! https://t.co/BsHrZBtpUK

McCutchen has been a fan favorite for years and developed a devoted fan base in other teams when he went there, such as the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. Fans for many teams came together to celebrate this monumental milestone.

172 of those 2,000 came against the Cincinnati Reds.

McCutchen is nearing the end of his career, though retirement isn't on the radar just yet. Still, every milestone he passes can only serve to bolster his legacy and improve his admittedly slight Hall of Fame chances.

Potential trade candidate Andrew McCutchen doesn't want to leave the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a first-place record at the moment, but the NL Central is tight. Should they sputter as they have over the last couple of weeks following a blistering start, they may sell off some talent.

Andrew McCutchen's name will certainly come up as he's having a strong year, but he has no desire to leave:

“As long as things continue to be the way that they are, I’m going to continue to keep going. I want to do it here. I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I don’t want to continue my career on another team.”

Andrew McCutchen doesn't want to leave

He continued:

“It’s everything I’ve wanted. My wife and I look back and are like, ‘This was right. This was supposed to happen. We were supposed to be here.’ It’s almost calming in a way. That ballpark gives me a different boost or jolt of energy that I didn’t really have.

It will be an interesting summer in Pittsburgh.

