Andrew McCutchen is 36 years old, which means the Pittbsurgh Pirates legend has far more years of playing baseball behind than ahead of him. His time is short in the league and while he knows that, he also isn't ready to call it a career.

Retirement is a natural conversation for aging athletes and it came up recently for McCutchen. He cited the legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who played until he was 45 and even then, there are rumors of a return.

The Pirates outfielder said he's fine and doesn't see retirement as a need right now via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“I’m not done. I’m not done. Tom Brady said he would stop playing when he [stunk]. I don’t want to put it in the same context, but when my body tells me I’ve had enough, then I’ve had enough. My body is still saying, ‘Nah, you’re good. You’re fine.’”

McCutchen's body may eventually break down and not allow him to play, but with an OPS of over .800 and seven home runs thus far, it's clear that's not a current issue.

Andrew McCutchen not interested in playing anywhere else

Andrew McCutchen also went on to say that he's not interested in playing elswhere. He's played for the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants among other teams, but his home is Pittsburgh:

“As long as things continue to be the way that they are, I’m going to continue to keep going. I want to do it here. I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I don’t want to continue my career on another team.”

Andrew McCutchen doesn't want to leave

He continued:

“It’s everything I’ve wanted. My wife and I look back and are like, ‘This was right. This was supposed to happen. We were supposed to be here.’ It’s almost calming in a way. That ballpark gives me a different boost or jolt of energy that I didn’t really have.

"I don’t know if it’s familiarity or the comfortability of being in Pittsburgh once again. The surroundings, the vibe when you’re on the field, I didn’t have that anywhere else. It’s good to be able to feel all those things again.”

Now, the decision is up to the Pirates, who do believe he is a good clubhouse figure and a solid DH at this time.

