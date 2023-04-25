Bryan Reynolds Extension: Breaking down Pittsburgh Pirates star's new contract

Bryan Reynolds has been extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The slugging outfielder has inked an eight-year, $106.75 million extension. This is a very team-friendly deal for the Pirates, who are one of the more frugal franchises in baseball.

This comes a few months after Reynolds publicly demanded a trade, which the Pirates disregarded. They said they would only move him for a "Juan Soto-type" return and they never got that from anyone. Now, he'll stay in Pittsburgh for the better part of a decade.

Reynolds' new contract puts him on par with Aaron Hicks ($10 million), Ryan McMahon ($11.7 million), Yoan Moncada ($14 million) and Chris Taylor ($15 million). These are not exactly a bunch of elite players at this time.

Bryan Reynolds would be considered a better player and a more valuable piece than a lot of his new financial peers, so this was a great move for the Pirates. His $13.25 million AAV is very cheap for a young, controllable, All-Star outfielder.

As for the outfielder, it is a shocking move for him to sign this. Not only is it a bit low for his value, he just expressed a strong desire to leave the Pirates a few months ago.

The team is off to an excellent start at 16-7 and leads the NL Central, so that could have convinced him to stay. Nonetheless, the Pirates will hope to continue their good fortunes and build around Reynolds for the next eight years.

