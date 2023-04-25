Minor League Mayhem: Yankees and Phillies affiliate coaches involved in wild brawl after batter plunked

The Yankees Phillies minor league matchup turned ugly yesterday. After a hit by pitch, chaos ensued in the top of the third inning. Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alex Bustamante hit Clearwater Threshers batter Erick Brito.

The manager Marty Malloy, who was acting third base coach, took issue with the throw and started chatting to the Tampa dugout and letting them know his displeasure with what had transpired.

Malloy was ejected from and began walking toward home plate where Tampa pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego was. Malloy, clearly angry, is talking to anyone and everyone there, including the catcher.

Malloy threw a fist towards Casadiego, knocking his hat off. Casadiego attempted to return the favor and swung at Malloy, but hit a Threshers player instead. This kickstarted the brawl.

John Brophy @jbrophybaseball Bustamante hits his second batter, Clearwater started chirping and benches cleared. Absolutely unnecessary. Bustamante hits his second batter, Clearwater started chirping and benches cleared. Absolutely unnecessary. https://t.co/XXzUrVgUYc

Tampa hitting coach Rick Guarno was taken to the ground by some Threshers players during the action. Several ejections were handed out and the brawl delayed the game by 20 minutes.

Yankees, Phillies off to inauspicious starts in major league action

Aside from their minor league affiliates brawling, the Yankees and Phillies haven't had a great start to the season. The defending NL champions Phillies and World Series candidate Yanks are both in fourth place.

The Yankees have struggled

Philadelphia is 11-12 as they deal with various injuries. The Bronx Bombers have limped to a 13-10 record amidst a struggling offense and a mountain of injuries. Can either squad bounce back and climb their respective division standings?

Both teams are good and both will get healthier, so expect this lackluster play to end eventually.

