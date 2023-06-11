MLB the Show 23 streamer KevinGohD may have just had one of the best card openings in recent memory. He opened 400 packs on the hit game and while that's certainly a high volume of potential cards, the outcome was more than worth it.

Among one of the 400 packs, the streamer was granted a 99 overall catcher for Diamond Dynasty that could easily rival that of the game's best in any release.

KevinGohD said:

"This might actually be the greatest catcher that's ever been released in this game's history. Nothing on this that is bad and I don't even know how they made anybody this good without being sued for. He's going for over 400,000 stubs at the moment. This is maybe a situation where this may be the greatest day of my life."

MLB the Show has been going since 1998 and Diamond Dynasty has been around since 2012 and he believes this Joe Mauer card is better than any in the game's history.

The stats are unbelievable on this card:

125 CON R

125 CON L

116 POW R

100 POW L

108 VIS

102 DISC

125 CLT

99 DUR

99 FLD

97 ARM

96 ACC

93 REAC

99 BLK

72 SPD

49 STL

Even statistics that typically aren't high for catchers, like most offensive stats and speed, are at least pretty solid for Mauer's Kaiju card. There's a good reason KevinGohD believes this card is better than any other at the position- its stats are hard to top.

MLB the Show 23 card is insanely good

Joe Mauer's MLB the Show 23 card is selling for over 400,000 stubs as the gamer pointed out. That is an absolutely absurd price point and it means that most gamers will be lucky to ever see this card.

Joe Mauer in MLB the Show 23 is unreal

Most cards in this game do not even come close to that level of value. Anyone who pulls this card can essentially do whatever they want as they can either boost their lineup with a top card or sell it for enough stubs to buy basically any other cards they could want.

