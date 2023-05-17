How to get Mickey Mantle in MLB The Show 23? Incognito Series card, Commerce Comet may be the best asset in the game

The Mickey Mantle card for MLB the Show 23 is here. The long-awaited Yankees legend can finally be obtained and many players are jumping at the chance to finally land the coveted card.

Here are the card's stats:

121 CON R

125 CON L

120 POW R

109 POW L

101 VIS

125 DISC

125 CLT

95 DUR

94 FLD

95 ARM

92 ACC

Mickey Mantle is a switch hitter that can play every single outfield position. There's a really strong case for this being the absolute best card in the entire game. Here's how to get it in MLB the Show and more.

Mickey Mantle in MLB the Show 23: What to do

The Mickey Mantle card in MLB the Show 23 is currently available. For those not interested in grinding out the set to unlock it, it is available for purchase. The latest reports have the most recent purchases up around and over 400,000 stubs. That's a hefty price, but it is considered the best card available.

Mickey Mantle is in MLB the Show 23

For those that don't want to pay that intense price, there is another way: the old-fashioned way. Like most cards, the completion of a set can unlock it.

This is part of the Incognito Series and is a big piece of Season 2, so check the cards you have for the appropriate sets and put them in.

If you need to buy or unlock the remaining ones, go ahead and do that and then add them to the set- even if they're a good or expensive card. Mickey Mantle is worth it.

