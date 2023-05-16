MLB The Show 23 Battle Royale 3: Best players, cards, and more

MLB the Show 23 continues to add a lot of fun cards to Diamond Dynasty. It's clear that Sony prioritizes this game mode and for good reason: it's the one that draws the most players to the game.

They've been releasing new sets and more challenges recently and that's not changing any time soon. They've just released Battle Royale 3, another set with excellent cards to work for.

They are available in a couple of hours (3 pm EST) for players to finally unlock. Here's what you can get.

MLB the Show 23 Battle Royale 3 cards revealed

There are three stunning, 99 overall cards coming in the latest set of cards for MLB the Show 23 Battle Royale 3. Among them are:

Evan Longoria (Longo!), Tampa Bay Rays 3B

Frank Thomas (The Big Hurt!), Chicago White Sox 1B

Justin Verlander (Kaiju edition), Detroit Tigers SP

These will make excellent additions to any lineup. Not many cards are ranked 99 overall in the game, so these will be an improvement almost anywhere. They'll make perfect additions to theme teams for the Rays, Tigers or White Sox, too.

MLB the Show 23 Battle Royale 3 includes Justin Verlander on the Tigers

If they're not of use to your current lineup, they can always be flipped for stubs. Given the overall and the amount of work needed to unlock them, they will more than likely fetch sellers a ton of stubs if they do sell them. They can also be used in sets, though that may be a waste of their value.

