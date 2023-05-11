MLB The Show 23 Incognito Series: Decoding the 7 newest additions to the game

MLB the Show 23 dropped the Incognito Series today. The series is one of the many new card programs that Sony is implementing for Diamond Dynasty, their biggest mode in the game. Incognito is part of the Team Affinity Season 2 program, which has been very popular.

These cards will be available soon, but in the meantime, the official Twitter account dropped a crossword with hints scattered in it.

Here are the most likely answers to the crossword and which cards appear poised to be on the way to Diamond Dynasty.

MLB the Show 23 Incognito Series decoded

There are seven clues in the crossword that fans of the game and followers of the account have spent a while trying to discover and then decode. The hints found appear to be:

Tony Two Bags

Tony the Tiger

Nicky Two Bags

Not Justin

Eck

Caveman

Flow

According to one prominent game streamer, those very well could be the following players:

Anthony Rendon

Tony Clark

Nick Castellanos

Shane Bieber

Dennis Eckersly

Johnny Damon

Bo Bichette

Is Bo Bichette in MLB the Show 23 Incognito Series?

If accurate, these players will get new, fun cards in Diamond Dynasty. As soon as gamers unlock them from Team Affinity 2 in MLB the Show, they can be added to the lineup. They figure to be very powerful cards that most players can utilize in their teams.

Keep in mind that these answers have not yet been confirmed by Sony, so they may not be 100% accurate to what's in store.

