MLB The Show 23 leaks: Season 2 Team Affinity and Set 2 cards accidentally revealed

MLB the Show 23 leaks may have revealed something important coming to the game. The latest set of Team Affinity and other cards might have been revealed too early. Sony hasn't put this information out, but it is currently out there.

Per the leaks, new Team Affinity cards include ones for Jacob deGrom, Steven Kwan and Max Muncy. All three are off to good starts this season, so the cards make sense.

Luke @SaveMeRedSox No idea if this was supposed to be posted but I got a YT ad for Kaiju series and incognito for team affinity 2. The video only bas 1.5k views and neither TS website, Twitter or anyone really has seem to posted about it



Also among the leaked cards were new Kaiju-themed cards. These are for Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Lowe, Corey Kluber and David Wright. They're part of a new "Kaiju program" and could be out soon.

MLB the Show 23 leaks show fun new cards

The latest MLB the Show 23 leaks may or may not be real. For some of them, it's impossible to tell whether they're real or not. However, for example, Jacob deGrom's card is with his New York Mets jersey.

MLB the Show 23 leaks show a new Jacob deGrom card in New York uniforms

This could be a placeholder or a throwback card of some sort, but it is worth noting. The same is true for the Corey Kluber Kaiju card as he is with Cleveland and has been on a few teams since then.

Please keep in mind that leaks are not a confirmed source of information. When leaks come out, there is a very strong chance they end up in the game, but far too often, leaks are fake. Until Sony confirms these cards or they show up in the game, this information has to be treated as speculative.

