MLB The Show April Monthly Awards: Best Cards, Captains, and more

The MLB the Show April Monthly Awards have been revealed. These are a great way for Sony to introduce new cards that can be used in different ways. They're often a historical player and a current player, though not usually just another version of the same player that's already in the game.

During the month of April, some players had really good months throughout history and the April Monthly Awards are here to honor them and give players something to work toward. Here's what was revealed at the beginning of May.

MLB the Show April Monthly Awards: Carlos Santana and Mark Prior debut

The two new cards for MLB the Show's Diamond Dynasty mode are from Mark Prior and Carlos Santana, one past player and one present.

Dodgers bullpen coach Mark Prior is an MLB the Show April Monthly Awards Captain

Mark Prior is a former All-Star pitcher who played for the Chicago Cubs. Injuries derailed the career of the once top prospect. He is now a bullpen coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The other card is Carlos Santana. However, it's not the current Carlos Santana who plays DH and first base for the surging Pittsburgh Pirates. It's the version of Santana who played an entirely different position with a different team.

Santana has been on a few teams in his career, including the Cleveland Guardians (they were known as the Indians then) and he played catcher. The MLB the Show April Monthly Reward card is of that era in his career.

#MLBTheShow April Monthly Awards Program brings yourewards that you choose from as you get closer to theLightning PlayerThairo EstradaJustin SteeleJack SuwinskiAlex YoungBrandon Marsh April Monthly Awards Program brings you 💎 rewards that you choose from as you get closer to the ⚡Lightning Player⚡.💎Thairo Estrada💎Justin Steele💎Jack Suwinski💎Alex Young💎Brandon Marsh#MLBTheShow https://t.co/1V81gNHd6t

MLB the Show gamers can unlock these beginning Friday, May 5 at noon PST.

