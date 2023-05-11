MLB The Show 23 Switch Review: Strengths and weaknesses, best new additions, and more

Sony made the spectacular decision to put MLB the Show 23 on most gaming platforms, the second year in a row they've done that. 2022's version was the first to not be a PlayStation exclusive, which opened the game up to an all-new audience.

Nintendo Switch and Xbox users could finally play something other than RBI Baseball or Super Mega Baseball and that was a big win for them and allowed Sony to reach a much bigger audience. PC users still can't play it, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nintendo Switch is excellent for its exclusives and arcade-style game, but how does it fare with this version of MLB the Show 23?

MLB The Show 23 Switch Review: Standard sport gaming experience

There's really not a lot different for the Nintendo Switch version of MLB the Show 23 when compared to Xbox and PlayStation versions. Unlike some other games, the same version is put everywhere so there's no advantage.

MLB The Show 23 Switch Review

However, the Switch is a far weaker console than the other two it competes against. Nintendo has prioritized the games themselves and unique functionality over making the most powerful console. It's worked for them wonderfully, but it makes games on multiple platforms feel a bit worse in quality.

P.J. O'Reilly of NintendoLife summed it up well:

"It’s business as usual really. MLB The Show 23 gives you tons of options with regards to how you want to play, with everyone from absolute beginners to stalwart fans catered to through its comprehensive range of difficulty modes, control setups and accessibility options."

If you're on a Switch and want to play MLB the Show 23, go for it! If you have other consoles, things might run just a tad smoother, though.

Poll : 0 votes