Kaiju Cards MLB The Show 23 Season 2: Best cards featuring Cy Young winners and MVP

MLB the Show 23 has just revealed one of the most interesting sets of cards they're implementing for Diamond Dynasty. These Kaiju themed cards are reflective of the giant monsters that destroy cities and they're arguably just as powerful.
Recently, the existence of Kaiju cards in MLB the Show were leaked, although there are a lot more than the leaks indicated and some of those cards are missing from this set. Nevertheless, here's who is featured on these cards.
MLB the Show 23 Kaiju Cards: From Shawn Green to John Franco
There are Cy Young winners and MVPs in this batch of cards, which all sit as 97 overall diamond cards. Each and every one would make an excellent addition to anyone's lineup.
Among them are:
- Shawn Green, Toronto Blue Jays OF
- Corey Kluber, Cleveland Guardians SP
- Brian Roberts, Baltimore Orioles 2B
- Blake Snell, San Diego Padres SP
- George Brett, Kansas City Royals 3B
- Monte Irvin, LF
- John Franco, New York Mets CP
These cards are available to unlock now as part of Season 2. Once you've completed the requisite tasks, you can have these incredible cards.
They can then either be put into your lineup and improve the overall or flipped for a lot of stubs if they're not useful to your team (whether it's for a theme team or just because you have a better card).