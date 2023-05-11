Kaiju Cards MLB The Show 23 Season 2: Best cards featuring Cy Young winners and MVP

MLB the Show 23 has just revealed one of the most interesting sets of cards they're implementing for Diamond Dynasty. These Kaiju themed cards are reflective of the giant monsters that destroy cities and they're arguably just as powerful.

Recently, the existence of Kaiju cards in MLB the Show were leaked, although there are a lot more than the leaks indicated and some of those cards are missing from this set. Nevertheless, here's who is featured on these cards.

MLB the Show 23 Kaiju Cards: From Shawn Green to John Franco

There are Cy Young winners and MVPs in this batch of cards, which all sit as 97 overall diamond cards. Each and every one would make an excellent addition to anyone's lineup.

Learn everything you can about the Kaiju Series on our Live Content Show at 11 AM PT this Friday! We told you something Big was coming! 🦖The Kaiju Series is coming to #MLBTheShow 23!Learn everything you can about the Kaiju Series on our Live Content Show at 11 AM PT this Friday! We told you something Big was coming! 🦖⚾The Kaiju Series is coming to #MLBTheShow 23! 🔥Learn everything you can about the Kaiju Series on our Live Content Show at 11 AM PT this Friday! https://t.co/ej4jmbZaXE

Among them are:

Shawn Green, Toronto Blue Jays OF

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Guardians SP

Brian Roberts, Baltimore Orioles 2B

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres SP

George Brett, Kansas City Royals 3B

Monte Irvin, LF

John Franco, New York Mets CP

These cards are available to unlock now as part of Season 2. Once you've completed the requisite tasks, you can have these incredible cards.

Brian Roberts is in the MLB the Show 23 Kaiju Series

They can then either be put into your lineup and improve the overall or flipped for a lot of stubs if they're not useful to your team (whether it's for a theme team or just because you have a better card).

