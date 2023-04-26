What are the best cards to flip in MLB the Show 23? Listing suitable options position wise

Flipping cards in MLB the Show 23's Diamond Dynasty can be a valuable way to improve one's team. It's the best and quickest way to earn a lot of currency, which can then be used to buy items, player cards and more.

Flipping cards involves finding a player with a decent gap between the sell and buy price, which can be found using the Filter option on the Marketplace. Players often buy the cheap options and flip them for closer to the sale value to earn an influx of stubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Certain cards are worth more than others, so it's advisable not to use them in sets or anything like that and rather to flip them. Here are the highest values per position in the Show.

Best cards to flip in MLB the Show 23 right now

Naturally, the best cards in the game will carry the highest price. It might be worthwhile to hold onto them for one's team in MLB the Show 23, but if they don't fit the theme or they are an extra, they should be flipped.

Pedro Martinez has the best starting pitcher card and Eric Gagne has the best for a reliever. Both of these are excellent flipping cards.

At catcher, Johnny Bench is the most valuable. Miguel Cabrera, the future Hall of Famer, is the best at first base.

Miguel Cabrera is one of the best cards to flip in MLB the Show 23

Surprisingly, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the best second base card to flip. His infield counterpart at shortstop is Derek Jeter, fittingly. Babe Ruth (right field), Mike Trout (center field), and Ken Griffey Jr. (left field) are the best outfield options.

Flip these cards if you can and you will end up with a lot of stubs in MLB the Show 23. It's one of the easiest money-making methods out there and is an easy way to complete a theme team.

Poll : 0 votes