MLB The Show 23 Cheat Codes: Exploring viable tips and tricks across multiple platforms

Are there any MLB the Show 23 cheat codes? Many video games offer codes that can help players. Whether it be for new items, to gain an ability or something else, cheat codes often exist to give the gamer a leg up when they're struggling with a game. These are most often associated with story games or even games with levels.

MLB the Show is neither of those and unfortunately does not have any cheat codes. The only way to have gained items that others didn't get was to pre-order the game. Pre-ordering certain versions of the game came with certain items that players received. Those are the only bonuses given out thus far, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, there are ways to "cheat" and/or make the game a little easier. Here's what you need to know.

MLB the Show 23 cheat code workarounds

While there are no MLB the Show 23 cheat codes in the traditional sense, there is a particular glitch that players have been exploiting. It gives diamond cards in Diamond Dynasty.

In the Showdown mode, upon completion, a "success" message shows up. By using this cheat players can skip to the end of the WBC Showdown complete it faster. This rewards Diamonds.

However, this is not a valid method. Sony doesn't want players using glitches, so it could be patched at any time. As of now, this appears to be the only advantageous glitch in the game and thus the only "cheat code".

Are there any MLB The Show 23 Cheat Codes?

Be wary of using any glitches, though, because Sony can theoretically punish those who use them or remove the glitches.

Poll : 0 votes