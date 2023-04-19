Who are the best side arm pitchers in MLB The Show 23? Top 4 players ranked on ratings

There are not that many side arm pitchers in MLB the Show 23. This type of pitching motion is rare because it is difficult to do and can be dangerous if done improperly. Most pitchers come over the top or at a 3/4 arm angle when pitching, but a few drop down and give batters a difficult time.

These can be useful in the Show, especially if playing against another person. CPUs can adapt, but it is difficult for a player to adjust to a totally new arm angle for the pitcher. It messes with timing and vision. Here are the top ranked side arm pitchers in MLB the Show 23.

Side arm pitchers in MLB the Show 23: Who is the best?

4) Wyatt Mills

The side arm pitcher Gregory Mills for the Boston Red Sox is not really a viable option for pitching. His technique and arm angle can make a hitter have to adjust, but his 56 overall rating suggests he's not really worth using.

3) Nick Sandlin

Nick Sandlin is a reliever for the Cleveland Guardians and he has one of the most unique windups in all of baseball. In MLB the Show 23, he is a 74 overall, so he could very well be a valuable piece out of the bullpen for some team.

2) Adam Cimber

Adam Cimber is perhaps the most notable side arm pitcher. When thinking of unique arm angles, Cimber comes to mind first. He's been a valuable pitcher throughout his career and is currently a 74 overall.

1) Tyler Rogers

Tyler Rogers is the best side arm pitcher in MLB the Show right now. His 83 overall rating puts him significantly above other submarine pitchers. His unique motion makes life difficult on hitters, but his overall stuff and talent is good, too. He's not just a gimmicky reliever, as proven by his overall.

