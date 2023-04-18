What happened to Anthony Bass' wife on United Airlines flight? Blue Jays pitcher's airplane incident is dividing fans

Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays reliever, was traveling on United Airlines with his wife, his five-year old and his two-year old. His wife is also pregnant with their third child and is 22 weeks along. On the flight, an unfortunate incident occurred.

Bass' child had spilled some popcorn on the floor under the seat on the row they were sitting on. According to Bass' own account, the pitcher's wife was forced to get down and pick up the spilled popcorn. This did not make Bass happy.

What happened with Anthony Bass and his wife on the United flight?

Anthony Bass @AnthonyBass52 The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! https://t.co/vLYyLyJC54

The incensed Blue Jays star took to Twitter to highlight his frustration:

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

As the picture indicates, it was quite a bit of popcorn that was on the floor and a pregnant woman was reportedly forced to pick it up by hand. Several replies on Twitter suggested that fans were divided on how to react to this news.

Anthony Bass' wife had to clean up a mess on a plane

Some fans said that instead, Anthony Bass should have never given his child any popcorn to begin with. Kids do make messes, so Bass should have known better.

Sho ✨ @shob0t @DonutOperator @AnthonyBass52 @united He let his pregnant wife get on her hands on knees and clean up after his kids? 🤔 @DonutOperator @AnthonyBass52 @united He let his pregnant wife get on her hands on knees and clean up after his kids? 🤔

Others suggested that it was even worse that the relief pitcher allowed his wife to clean it up and didn't get down to do it for her.

