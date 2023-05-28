Pete Alonso recently shared a hilarious story. The New York Mets were coming to bat in the top of the second inning, which meant Alonso, the cleanup hitter, was leading off. Unfortunately, at that same time, the star first baseman had to go to the bathroom.

He made it up in his mind that the at bat needed to end as soon as possible, given the emergency situation he found himself in. The slugger resolved to swing at the first pitch and be done with it. He was hoping he wouldn't hit a single or extra base hit that would require legitimate base running and more time spent on the field.

Fortunately, the Mets' star received a hanging breaking ball right down the middle and crushed one out of the park. He slowly jogged around the bases, touched home and went straight to the bathroom.

Despite putting the Mets on the scoreboard, Alonso had no time to celebrate with his teammates and rushed to the men's room. Mets fans are in awe of the story and impressed with Alonso's ability to seemingly hit home runs at will.

Alonso's story has taken the MLB world by storm.

Pete Alonso's wild home run story

Pete Alonso recounted this story, which he might not have wanted to do if he hadn't hit a home run. He said via the New York Post:

“I mistimed my pregame coffee. Mistimed it. I had it too close to game time. And then I’m running, doing my sprints and then I throw in the middle of the first inning, I’m like goodness gracious, this is not good.

"So I was hitting the top of the second, I was leading off the inning. I said I don’t care where this pitch is, this at-bat is ending first pitch. Because I need to go."

Pete Alonso knocked a home run on his way to the bathroom

He continued, happy to recount that the tale ended well and not with an accident on the basepaths.

“As soon as I touch home plate, it was straight to the bathroom. No high fives, straight to the bathroom… That was best-case but dude, honestly, if I had to run the bases, honestly I would’ve gotten picked off on purpose or something. I would’ve had to go so bad.”

Hopefully, this doesn't happen again, because relying on a home run is not going to end well for the slugger every time.

