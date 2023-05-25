What did Marcus Stroman say about Billy Eppler after leaving Mets? Revisiting Cubs pitcher's epic Twitter rant

Marcus Stroman has been a pleasant surprise for the Chicago Cubs this season, but there was once a time when his arrival with the team was met with surprise. Many were shocked to see him leave the New York Mets, which is when he took the opportunity to fire shots at their GM, Billy Eppler.

Eppler has been with the Mets since the 2021 season after spending time with the Los Angeles Angels from 2015 to 2020. Stroman was not a fan of Eppler and cited his presence as a reason for his New York departure.

In a deleted tweet, Stroman ripped the GM to shreds:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM ... that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organization.”

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport Marcus Stroman taking a shot at Mets GM Billy Eppler twitter.com/oliviapipia/st… Marcus Stroman taking a shot at Mets GM Billy Eppler twitter.com/oliviapipia/st…

Stroman left New York and signed with the Cubs, where he's spent the last two seasons. On Wednesday night, Stroman faced his former club and pitched extremely well.

Marcus Stroman thrilled to dominate Billy Eppler's team

Marcus Stroman lasted eight innings and only surrendered two runs, celebrating routinely and clearly very pleased with his success. Many Mets players were surprised at the vitriol, with one asking what they had done to deserve that.

Marcus Stroman beat the Mets.

Another was more brutal, according to the New York Post:

“Show some respect. Be a professional. It isn’t all about you.”

Stroman is currently 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.1 fWAR on the season. It is a contract year for him.

Poll : 0 votes