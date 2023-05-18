The New York Mets have floundered to begin the year, but it is arguably no fault of Pete Alonso. The star first baseman leads all of baseball in home runs with 15 and has a 136 wRC+ and a 1.1 fWAR. His wRC+ is tops on the team and he is third in fWAR. While the Mets have struggled, he has not.

However, their fortunes may be turning around. Last night, they earned a clutch walkoff victory over the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets scored six runs in the ninth and 10th innings to stun Tampa.

Alonso destroyed a walk-off three-run home run to escape a two-run deficit in the 10th. Time and again, he's been the Mets' most consistent performer this season and it showed last night.

After the game, as he was interviewed for being the absolute star of the show, Alonso tried to hype up his teammates and spark them to turn their fortunes around.

With the mic on him, Alonso yelled to the crowd:

"Let's f*****g go, Mets!"

Despite the win, the Mets are 21-23 and 6.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves. Even the lowly Miami Marlins are 1.5 games ahead of New York. It will take games like this to turn things around, and Alonso is hoping that this and his big speech will motivate his teammates to play like they're supposed to.

Can Pete Alonso and the New York Mets turn it around?

The most expensive roster in baseball, save for a few players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, have not been playing well at all. Ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander look like shells of themselves and have not contributed much.

Can Pete Alonso help the Mets turn it around?

However, this roster is far too talented to muddle around .500 the entire year. THey may not be as good as everyone expected after the offseason, but they certainly won't be a below .500 team.

There's just too much talent available, even if some players aren't the same anymore, to continue being this bad for an entire season.

