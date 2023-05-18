The New York Mets have slipped to two games under .500 and 6.5 games back of first and many are blaming Buck Showalter. The Mets manager has been thus far unable to make the most of the sport's most expensive roster. Stars like Justin Verlander and Francisco Lindor aren't playing all that well, but the manager is held responsible.

One MLB analyst believes a firing could be in order. If Showalter can't get this team turned around, then he may need to go.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



BT says the clock is now ticking for the Mets manager:

bit.ly/42H59kE "Buck Showalter has 30 days to fix this and get his team’s head out of its ass, or Buck has got to go"BT says the clock is now ticking for the Mets manager: "Buck Showalter has 30 days to fix this and get his team’s head out of its ass, or Buck has got to go"BT says the clock is now ticking for the Mets manager:bit.ly/42H59kE

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Tierney said via Audacy:

“Clock’s ticking on Buck. Buck Showalter has 30 days to fix this and get his team’s head out of its a**, or Buck has got to go. This team has been the exact opposite of last year. It’s broken. The glaring, nightly absence of fundamentals is utterly unacceptable.”

He continued, giving the Mets manager a fierce ultimatum:

“It’s not personal. We all like Buck. But 30 days. If I’m the owner, I’m gonna give him 30 days, with the infusion of a young kid…I’m gonna give Buck one month. Give the kids and Buck a month, roll through four or five starts with Scherzer and Verlander, and if they can’t fix it, Buck Showalter must go.”

Given that the team won 101 games last year, it's unlikely that Showalter is fired any time soon even as the team meanders towards mediocrity. Still, fans and analysts have started to consider that that may be the move Steve Cohen needs to make.

Should Buck Showalter be fired from the New York Mets?

The New York Mets are not good despite setting the high watermark for rosters in terms of money spent. They went all-in this offseason and paid everyone a lot of money. It hasn't worked out thus far.

Is that Buck Showalter's fault? Possibly. Managers can't make the players do what they are supposed to do. They can't hit or pitch, so the final result is on the players.

Is Showalter responsible for the Mets' failure?

However, sometimes firing the manager can light a fire under a team. For example, last year's Philadelphia Phillies made the World Series after firing their manager. It may work out, but it also might not.

Poll : 0 votes