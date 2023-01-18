Buck Showalter has worked for two different prominent MLB owners: Steve Cohen with the New York Mets and the late George Steinbrenner with the New York Yankees.

The two respective owners have become iconic in their own right, as Steinbrenner was known for ruling with an iron fist and buying championships. Cohen is known for being willing to spend above and beyond what other owners will.

Showalter was asked about the differences between the late Yankees owner and the current Mets owner, per NJ.com:

"Probably more differences than similarities. Winning is (was) important to both. But Steve has a sincere connection with Mets fans and New York in general. The things he does around the ballpark – nobody knows, and he doesn’t want to make them public. And the way Steve walks through the clubhouse, saying hello to everyone. It’s a pick-me-up. He has the power (of an owner) but doesn’t abuse it."

He also added:

"Look, we all know what the job description is here. Steve wants to be the last team standing. But he’s a quick learner, he asks all the right questions. He’s really smart. He respects the other owners but he’s going to do what’s best for the Mets and our fans."

According to Buck Showalter, Cohen is a top-notch owner. He's proven to be the right owner to try and get the New York Mets back to the World Series- even if he's been unsuccessful thus far.

Can Buck Showalter and the New York Mets make it back to the World Series?

Steve Cohen has made it his mission to get the New York Mets back to the promised land. He's done nothing but spend and improve the roster since taking over as owner, which includes hiring Buck Showalter.

This offseason, he's really gone after it. He re-signed Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo to major contracts. That alone would make for a pretty solid offseason.

Brandon Nimmo re-signed with the New York Mets

He then topped that by signing Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to replace Jacob deGrom. He also nearly landed Carlos Correa before medical issues caused the deal to fall through.

That has resulted in the Mets having the third-best odds, per FanDuel. They're +750 to win it all, behind the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

