Shohei Ohtani's free agency after this upcoming season could be one of the biggest the sport has ever seen. No one since Babe Ruth has done what Ohtani does on a routine basis, and it can be argued that Ohtani at least pitches at a much higher level.

With contracts north of $300 million and offers of nearly $400 million being thrown around these days, the pursuit of Ohtani could be totally unprecedented.

One MLB executive, per ESPN, expects the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants to take a hard look at signing Ohtani when he becomes a free agent:

"I can see both these teams jumping in and that could really change the dynamic."

The Giants threw $350 million at Carlos Correa and offered Aaron Judge more than that. They didn't sign anyone of note this offseason and there's no reason to expect that they won't employ the same strategy with Ohtani in 2023.

The Mets jumped at Correa after the Giants backed out and offered him $325 million. That was after signing Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga and many others to huge contracts. Steve Cohen has no shortage of money or desire to spend it on the Mets, so adding Ohtani is well within his possibilities.

There will be a huge bidding war. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to go after him. The New York Yankees always take a look at big free agents. Other contenders will also consider it even with a huge price tag.

All this, plus many teams' new willingness to spend, could result in the first $500 million contract ever signed in baseball.

Could Shohei Ohtani become the highest-paid player in baseball?

Shohei Ohtani hasn't inked a new deal yet, but he could surpass today's biggest contracts with ease. They are:

Mike Trout, $426.5 million Mookie Betts, $365 million Aaron Judge, $360 million Francisco Lindor, $341 million Fernando Tatis Jr., $340 million Bryce Harper, $330 million Giancarlo Stanton, $325 million Corey Seager, $325 million Gerrit Cole, $324 million Rafael Devers, $313 million

Could Shohei Ohtani make more than Mike Trout?

Shohei Ohtani could easily top those numbers and could very well earn $500 million in a contract.

Poll : 0 votes