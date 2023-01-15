The Los Angeles Angels are entering what might be their biggest season in recent memory. With Shohei Ohtani's free agency and a potential sale looming in the distance, they need to put it all together this year.

The Angels got off to a decent start last year before completely falling apart and finishing 73-89.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Angels face a ton of pressure to avoid that same fate:

"They have probably as much pressure as any other team in baseball to get off to, not just a good start, but a great start. Because if they don’t, we all know that the rumors about Ohtani will begin around the middle of May. Because of the sale of the club, the fact that Ohtani is entering the last year of his contract, he’s a natural trade candidate, and my goodness, what would that trade deadline bidding look like?"

Ohtani could very well be on his way out. Even if the Angels can somehow make the playoffs, that might not change things. Ohtani probably wants to win, which may not ever happen in Los Angeles.

If Ohtani leaves, it could spell doom for the entire franchise, too. If they trade Ohtani to tear it down and start over, that likely means they might entertain trades for Mike Trout.

If they are unable to win with two of the best baseball players in history, then they very well may need to tear it all down. Trading those two would result in a major overhaul and it might be likely if they can't get going early in 2023.

What is the projected record for Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels?

Fangraphs projections model doesn't believe the Los Angeles Angels have enough firepower, even with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. They expect them to end up with a record of 81-81, which is more than likely not good enough to pierce the deep American League playoffs.

Will Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani remain on the Los Angeles Angels?

That also means a hot start is unlikely, which makes a trade for Ohtani very possible. If Juan Soto got one of the biggest hauls in baseball last year, then one can only imagine what a two-way superstar like Ohtani might get as well.

