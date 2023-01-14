Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, one of baseball's highest-paid players and a 10-time All-Star, was named the game's top center fielder by MLB Network. Byron Buxton, a 2022 All-Star, and Julio Rodriguez, the AL Rookie of the Year last season, both garnered a sizable number of votes.

"For the 8th straight season, Angels superstar MikeTrout s is our top Center Fielder," MLBNetwork tweeted.

Trout's 2022 season was cut to just 36 games due to a right calf injury, yet even with that setback, he still produced mind-blowing numbers while playing. Trout is one of the best players in the history of the Angels and one of the greatest center fielders in MLB history. If he is able to play for a team that can go on a long postseason run, it would be fantastic for the sport.

Center field is a position for young men, yet Mike Trout turned 31 in August. Only seven players aged 30 or older have played at least 200 games in center field over the past five seasons, and Lorenzo Cain is by far the leader with 500 straight.

The MLB world was irked at this vague decision and took to Twitter to voice skepticism.

"Overrated as f**k," SouthTexanStro tweeted.

"Always goes missing in October," JaglRock tweeted.

Mike Trout needs a World Series title to his name

The best baseball player is the Los Angeles Angels' center fielder. His 74.6 career bWAR already places him 81st all-time, better than players like Reggie Jackson, Frank Thomas and Jim Thome, to mention a few.

Mike Trout won at least three MVP Awards in 2019, making him just the 11th player in MLB history to do so. He will overtake Barry Bonds as the second-best player of all time with his subsequent MVP.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @MLBNetwork @Angels @MikeTrout so many awards, let's hope before his career is finish he can add World Series champ to his impressive 100% Hall of Fame career. @MLBNetwork @Angels @MikeTrout so many awards, let's hope before his career is finish he can add World Series champ to his impressive 100% Hall of Fame career.

"so many awards, let's hope before his career is finish he can add World Series champ to his impressive 100% Hall of Fame career," DrXtreme80 tweeted.

Mike Trout should have plenty of chances to take home a ring. However, the truth is that during his 10 years of genius, the Angels only made the playoffs once. More disappointingly, Los Angeles does not seem to be much closer to making the playoffs than in previous seasons.

Trout is, of course, under contract until 2030. Fans of the sport can only hope that one of its best-ever individuals won't have his legacy tainted by a lack of team success.

