MLB The Show 23 will be released in early spring of this year, probably right before baseball officially begins. Long before that, the cover athlete will be announced. Right now, it could be anyone, including Carlos Correa.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and many others have graced the cover before, but Correa hasn't yet. Since he quickly became the most infamous name in baseball this offseason, MLB The Show might have to honor that.

One baseball Twitter account shared a fake cover with Correa on three different teams.

Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins and initially agreed to a massive deal with the San Francisco Giants for 12 years and $350 million. After they flagged an issue with his physical, the New York Mets swooped in.

They agreed to an 11-year, $325 million deal with the star shortstop before they also found issues with his physical.

The deal was in limbo for about three weeks, allowing the Twins to come in and re-sign their player in the most roundabout fashion ever.

As a result, Correa signed three major contracts with three different teams this offseason. He won't be the cover athlete as all three like this fake cover, but it is hilarious as MLB fans have realized.

While a three-team cover isn't likely, it's very possible there's a version where Correa ends up on the cover. He is a superstar and is clearly a very desirable player to a lot of teams.

Who will be MLB The Show 23's cover athlete?

Following an incredible year, there are a lot of options for Sony to put on the MLB The Show cover.

Yordan Alvarez won the World Series with the Houston Astros and had a postseason for the ages with clutch hitting. Jeremy Pena also won the WS MVP.

Albert Pujols, an MLB legend, retired after improbably reaching 700 career home runs. Aaron Judge smashed 62 in one season, breaking the New York Yankees' and American League record.

Could Aaron Judge be the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete?

Shohei Ohtani continues to prove why there's no player like him and could easily repeat as the cover athlete. Rookie of the Year and Seattle Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez makes perfect sense, too.

