After three contracts being agreed to, Carlos Correa is finally officially signed. The star shortstop who opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins passed the physical they gave him and have officially re-signed him.

It was not as simple as it sounds, though. Correa initially signed a blockbuster 12-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. When they paused the deal due to medical concerns, the New York Mets swooped in.

The Mets signed him to an 11-year, $325 million deal. That was put on hold for about three weeks as they found the same injury concerns.

That eventually opened the door for the Twins, who swooped in to sign him to a six-year, $200 million contract that protects him and the team. As always, that deal was pending a physical which has now been passed.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Twins, per source. The deal is done. Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Twins, per source. The deal is done.

MLB fans are wary of Correa's health but also relieved that this never-ending saga is finally drawing to a close.

Ed Hand @EdHand89 Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Twins, per source. The deal is done. Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Twins, per source. The deal is done. Our long national nightmare is over at last. twitter.com/Feinsand/statu… Our long national nightmare is over at last. twitter.com/Feinsand/statu…

Phil Mike Hunt @TheFramchise @Feinsand @brianmctaggart Lol sad that the Mets thought they could swoop in a manipulate a player like they did. @Feinsand @brianmctaggart Lol sad that the Mets thought they could swoop in a manipulate a player like they did.

The Mets failed to come to a similar agreement. The deal Correa signed has vesting options for years beyond the agreed-upon contract, so the Twins could have Correa for a long time.

The money was also a little better coming from the Twins, which is why they were able to steal Correa back from New York.

It has truly been a memorable offseason for the Giants, Twins, Mets and Carlos Correa, but it finally seems to be over.

Why did the Twins sign Carlos Correa?

Clearly, the Minnesota Twins like Carlos Correa a lot. They pursued and signed him last offseason and wanted to do the same again after he opted out.

They likely saw what the Giants and Mets saw last year but signed him to a shorter contract anyway. That is probably why they signed him again after the controversy and why he passed the physical so quickly.

Carlos Correa is headed back to the Twin City

The Twins are familiar with him and comfortable with his health, apparently much more so than the Giants or Mets.

They also needed a superstar since Correa had left and couldn't secure any of the other stars on the market. Now, they don't have to worry about that.

Poll : 0 votes