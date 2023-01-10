The New York Mets may have serious competition for Carlos Correa. As their contract with the star shortstop remains in limbo, the Twins, who signed Correa last offseason, have emerged as serious suitors.

Jon Heyman reported, according to the New York Post:

"The Twins have been on the periphery the past two-plus weeks waiting to see if there was an opening after Correa’s old ankle injury was flagged in the Mets’ physical a couple days before Christmas. But now the Twins’ talks with Correa’s camp appeared to be gaining momentum."

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/01/09/car… Correa now in serious talks with Twins as Mets/Correa deal hits snag over contract language Correa now in serious talks with Twins as Mets/Correa deal hits snag over contract languagenypost.com/2023/01/09/car…

Heyman also said:

"The Twins, meanwhile, have retained interest in the player they had signed a year ago to a record $105.3 million, three-year deal, with two opt-outs. Twins doctors saw Correa at season’s end, and they know the player better than most as he spent 2022 with the team before opting out and triggering one of the most interesting free-agent dramas ever. The Twins were believed in for a 10-year deal worth about $280M at one point this winter."

The San Francisco Giants signed the shortstop to a $350 million deal before backing out over medical concerns. The Mets swooped in, but they may also be forced to back out over concerns.

The Twins signed him last year, which means they were probably aware of the medical concerns as well.

What could a third Carlos Correa deal look like?

Should his deal with the New York Mets also fall through, there's a strong likelihood the next offer is lower than the Mets'. They offered him $325 million over 12 years.

The Minnesota Twins initially offered him $280 million over 10 seasons, so a similar offer might come back on the table. However, after this entire saga, even that offer might be lowered.

Carlos Correa could be headed back to the Twins

Though it's not entirely his fault, Carlos Correa has lost out on millions this free agency.

How much further will the price drop? It remains unlikely that the original $325 million deal that was agreed upon stays even if Correa does sign with the Mets.

Eventually, this bizarre and unprecedented saga will come to an end, but it might not end well for the Mets.

