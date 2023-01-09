The New York Mets swooped in to sign Carlos Correa after his failed physical with the San Francisco Giants. They then found the same issues the Giants did and are in limbo with the deal.

Steve Cohen was recently asked by a popular Mets YouTuber whether or not the saga would end any time soon, a question on many fans' minds.

"While I can't speak on the player, I do believe we'll have a resolution soon one way or the other"

From the man's mouth himself folks! I just asked Steve Cohen what his thoughts were on Correa, and he said the following:

Cohen told the fan:

“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other."

This was a couple of days ago, and recent reports suggest that the Mets have grown frustrated over the contract negotiations and have considered pulling out of the deal.

Based on Cohen's comments, that might happen sooner rather than later. Earlier reports said that both the Mets and Correa were committed to making this work with each other.

Now, it doesn't seem as likely. The saga has gone on since December 21, so it's approaching three weeks that the deal has not been finalized.

With every passing day, it gets more likely that one party pulls out. The Mets seem to be the most likely party to do that.

If Correa backs out, he'll have a hard time reaching the same level of deal after two failed physicals.

He went from $350 million with the Giants to $325 million with the Mets, but a third team likely won't offer nearly that much.

If not the New York Mets, where might Carlos Correa end up?

If the New York Mets and Carlos Correa's deal falls through, then it's not the end of the line for the shortstop. Other teams have already reached out and more would likely do so if he became a full free agent again.

That might include the New York Yankees, who have options at shortstop that pale in comparison to Correa.

It could be the Minnesota Twins. His former team was interested in re-signing him after he opted out initially.

Could the Minnesota Twins sign Carlos Correa again?

The Giants may also be interested again. If they can get a superstar player they wanted for a smaller contract, they'd likely take that.

