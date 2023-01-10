WATCH: Carlos Correa shares adorable video of him and his wife playing with their infant son as his free agency saga rages on

Carlos Correa is currently embroiled in the most bizarre free agency in modern history, but that hasn't stopped him from enjoying a little family time. He initially signed with the San Francisco Giants for 12 years and $350 million.

Concerns raised in his physical caused the Giants to back out, which let the New York Mets swoop in and sign him to an 11-year contract worth $325 million.

That was nearly three weeks ago and the deal still isn't final, which has made many fans wonder what's going on. Mets fans are in disarray and others are thinking they might have a chance to sign him after all.

Despite all that, Correa is remaining true to who he is: a family man. He shared an adorable video of his son to social media.

In the video, he can be seen playfully distracting his infant son while his wife trims his nails. Doing that to a baby can be challenging, so Correa took up the distractor role to keep him occupied and most importantly, calm.

It worked to perfection and made for one of the most loving videos shared by an MLB star in a while. Fans often think of these players as superhuman, but a video like this reminds all of them that he's just a man like anyone else.

He's a father and a husband, and evidently a pretty good one.

When will the Carlos Correa saga come to an end?

Initial reports from Jon Heyman suggest that the Minnesota Twins have re-entered the fray for their former shortstop. Carlos Correa's deal with the Mets has been in limbo for a long time and the Twins have apparently gotten rather hopeful.

Another report suggests that over the last few weeks, the Mets and Correa have come to an agreement on how to format the deal so that it works for both parties and the official announcement is coming today.

Where will Carlos Correa land?

For what it's worth, this came from an anonymous source who is trusted by MLB insider John Mincone. If the deal is announced today as predicted, then it will finally be over. If not, the saga may rage on even more.

