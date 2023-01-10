The New York Mets signed Carlos Correa on December 21. Even still, the deal has not been made official due to injury concerns. After his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, the Mets swooped in and unfortunately found the same concerns.

The deal has been in limbo ever since, but one MLB insider has a source indicating that the deal has finally been revised and gives the Mets some leeway if the injury causes problems.

John Mincone @JMincone ACTUAL Source: Carlos Correa and Mets agree to terms. Contract revisions awaiting MLBPA approval, unsure of new terms. I wouldn’t expect official word until sometime tomorrow afternoon, but Mets fans can start to breathe again. ACTUAL Source: Carlos Correa and Mets agree to terms. Contract revisions awaiting MLBPA approval, unsure of new terms. I wouldn’t expect official word until sometime tomorrow afternoon, but Mets fans can start to breathe again.

John Mincone tweeted:

"ACTUAL Source: Carlos Correa and Mets agree to terms. Contract revisions awaiting MLBPA approval, unsure of new terms. I wouldn’t expect official word until sometime tomorrow afternoon, but Mets fans can start to breathe again."

Other reports have suggested that the deal could be on the brink of falling through. Jon Heyman reported for the New York Post that the Minnesota Twins have re-emerged as serious contenders for the shortstop.

Mincone clarified by saying:

"Keep it mind still a source*, but I haven’t dropped any BS from any other 'sources' through this whole ordeal, and I wouldn’t start now. Not a troll, just someone I truly trust."

There are widely varying reports surrounding the former Houston Astros shortstop, but Mincone firmly believes an official deal, revised due to injury concerns, will be announced later today.

There's only one way to tell whether or not the Mets have officially come to a new deal with Correa and that's if they announce it today, confirming the source's expectation.

Will a new Mets deal feature less money for Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa's initial deal was for $325 million over 11 seasons. Should it fall through as well, a third contract likely wouldn't even approach that total value, hence Correa's apprehension towards renegotiating.

The Carlos Correa saga could end today

However, if the original deal is agreed to with injury revisions, then it's not likely that the value changes much if at all. The most likely alterations might come in the form of team opt-outs or void clauses.

Should the injury cause problems, which was a concern for both the Giants and the Mets, then the Mets need to be protected from financial liability.

Poll : 0 votes