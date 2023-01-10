The Miami Marlins boasted a fairly strong rotation last season, one that included National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. Now, they're bolstering that rotation in free agency with the latest signing.

Jon Heyman reported that the Marlins have added 2015 World Series champion and two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto to the mix for the 2023 season.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins

The Marlins aren't expected to contend and are in the process of a lengthy rebuild. Signing Cueto doesn't change that, as rebuilding teams often sign veterans like this.

The contract is only for one season, so the former Kansas City Royals ace will be back on the market next year. MLB fans believe this could spell doom for the Marlins, though.

Alcantara and others were in trade rumors last season, so the presence of another starter does feel a bit foreboding. It also doesn't move the needle on the Marlins very much.

Underrated Bodies @curbedcomedy @JonHeyman Marlins really going all-in on fourth place in the division @JonHeyman Marlins really going all-in on fourth place in the division

parker @parkerreturns @JonHeyman they'll need him when they trade Cabrera to Boston @JonHeyman they'll need him when they trade Cabrera to Boston

Aurelio Morales @AureMoraRu @JonHeyman This makes me believe that the Marlins will look to trade Pablo Lopez before the season begins @JonHeyman This makes me believe that the Marlins will look to trade Pablo Lopez before the season begins

Ugh this franchise @JonHeyman Team needs literally every position player but let’s keep adding to a strong rotation that produced last year’s Cy Young.Ugh this franchise @JonHeyman Team needs literally every position player but let’s keep adding to a strong rotation that produced last year’s Cy Young.Ugh this franchise

Scott @Solidus_Scott @JonHeyman So much for the ones who were hoping for a Reds reunion. @JonHeyman So much for the ones who were hoping for a Reds reunion.

John Perna @JOHNNYBOYETC @JonHeyman I’ll take things that make absolutely no sense for $200 Alex @JonHeyman I’ll take things that make absolutely no sense for $200 Alex

The Marlins aren't in a position to sign big-name free agents, but they can sign aging veterans to what will most likely be one of their final stops before retirement.

There's no true downside to doing this. The money comes off the books in one year, two at the most. It's usually not a lot of money, either.

Additionally, if they perform well, they can flip them at the deadline to a contender for more prospects. The Marlins, who need prospects to continue their rebuild, are probably anticipating the same thing.

Miami Marlins expected win total in 2023

The Miami Marlins finished well below .500 last season. In fourth place in the NL East, they were 69-93. The only reason they weren't in last place was because of how bad the Washington Nationals were.

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals fought for last place

That win total isn't going to change very much in all likelihood. However, the Fangraphs Zips projections model expects them to be essentially .500 and win 81 games this year.

That would be an improvement from last year, but it wouldn't be a shock to see them commit to being bad and trade more players who aren't in their future plans. That would drastically change their outlook.

